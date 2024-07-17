News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Market Shows Signs of Life

July 17, 2024 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

All three wheat contracts are higher at midday, but a bit off of the morning highs. Chicago futures are up 6 to 8 cents per bushel.  Kansas City contracts are up 6 to 10 cents. MPLS spring wheat futures are leading the bull charge if we can call it that, up 11 to 15 cents. 

Egypt’s big purchase of Russian wheat is supportive, even if the Russians appear to have abandoned their price floor in order to get the business.  Egypt had recently pleaded with the Russians to allow more room for negotiation. Asian buyers are also stepping up purchases from several origins due to the recent plunge in global prices. 

Trade ideas for US weekly wheat export sales are running 350,000 to 500,000 MT for the week ending July 11.  USDA will release those numbers tomorrow morning. 

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.39 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.63 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.60 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.77, up 10 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.90 1/2, up 14 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.10 1/4, up 13 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.