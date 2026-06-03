Wheat Losses Pushing to Wednesday’s Midday

The wheat complex is falling on Wednesday’s midday, with contracts down across the board. Chicago SRW futures are 15 to 17 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are trading with contracts 14 to 15 cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 11 cents on Wednesday.

USDA Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for 200,000 MT in net reductions for old crop to net sales of 100,000 MT. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated to total 250,000 to 600,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

IKAR estimates the Russian wheat output at 91.5 MMT for 2026, a 1.5 MMT hike from their previous number. Exports for 2026/27 are seen at 47.5 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 1/2, down 16 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.00 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.20 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.32 1/4, down 14 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.26 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.51 1/2, down 10 cents,

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