Wheat Losses Extending on Thursday

The wheat complex is extending the losses on Thursday, with the three exchanges falling at midday. Chicago SRW futures are 6 to 7 cents lower on Thursday. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents so far on the day. MPLS spring wheat is 4 to 7 cents in the red at midday.

USDA Export Sales data showed 642,239 MT in net cancellation for 2025/26, which was below estimates of 200,000 MT in net reductions to net sales of 100,000 MT. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 838,507 MT, which did exceed the estimated range of 250,000 to 600,000 MT. Some of the old crop cancellation was likely rolled to new crop.

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IKAR estimates the Russian wheat output at 91.5 MMT for 2026, a 1.5 MMT hike from their previous number. Exports for 2026/27 are seen at 47.5 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.94 3/4, down 6 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.19 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.31 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.19 1/4, down 7 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.46 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

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