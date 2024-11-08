News & Insights

Wheat Leaking Lower Following Uneventful USDA Reports

November 08, 2024 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat market is falling lower across the three exchanges on Friday after a dull USDA report. Chicago SRW futures are down 4 to 7 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts are 8 to 9 cents lower at midday. MPLS spring wheat is 6 to 8 cents in the red so far on the day.

USDA’s WASDE report from this morning showed minimal changes to the balance sheet. Imports were increased by 5 mbu, with a 2 mbu hike to food used. That helped to take the US stocks number just 3 mbu higher to 815 mbu. 

World ending stocks were down just 0.15 MMT to 257.57 MMT. Russian production was down 0.5 to 81.5 MMT, with Argentina down the same to 17.5 MMT and EU 0.4 MMT tighter to 122.6 MMT.  

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.66 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.82 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.60 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.73, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.96, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.16 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

