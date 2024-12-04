Wheat Leaking Lower

Wheat is showing losses as we kick off the Wednesday session, with contracts down 1 to 4 cents across the three markets. The wheat complex ended the Tuesday session with contracts mostly higher. Chicago SRW futures were the exception, fractionally mixed across the board. There have yet to be any deliveries against December CBT wheat since FND. KC HRW contracts were up 3/4 to 2 1/4 cents across the board. Preliminary open interest was up 3,097 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was up 1 to 2 ½ cents, as Dec closed up 9 cents.
After easing of some drier conditions through November, dryness is creeping back into much of the US winter wheat growing regions over the next week.
Japan is tendering for 111,405 MT of wheat from Australia, Canada, and the US, with 56,945 MT US specific. The EU has exported 9.48 MMT of soft wheat from the first of July through December 1 according to the European Commission. That is well below the 13.75 MMT from the same point last year.
Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently unch
Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.47 1/2, up 1/4 cent, currently down 4 1/2 cents
Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.24 3/4, up 1 cent, currently down unch
Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.41 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents
Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.69, up 9 cents, currently down unch
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.90, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.