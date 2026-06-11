Wheat Holding Firm as USDA Cuts Production

The wheat complex is showing marginally mixed trade on Thursday, with the hard red contracts higher. Chicago SRW is the weak spot, with fractional Thursday losses. KC HRW futures are leading the way higher, up 1 to 3 3/4 cents. MPLS spring wheat contracts are up 1 to 3 cents at midday.

FAS released their weekly Export Sales data this morning, with old crop sales of 95,094 MT for the last 4 day of the 2025/26 marketing year, in the middle of the estimated net reductions of 100,000 MT to sales of 100,000 MT. There were 298,570 MT in unshipped sales carried over from that marketing year. New crop sales exceeded the trade estimated range of 200,000 to 600,000 MT, at 666,259 MT in that week.

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Wheat production via the monthly Crop Production report was shown at 1.029 bbu for winter wheat, an 18 mbu cut from last month and below estimates. Yield was trimmed by 0.8 bpa to 46.8 bpa, as harvested acres were left unchanged. Much of the production cut was via HRW, down 18 mbu to 496.9 mbu, with SRW trimmed by 0.6 mbu to 300.25 mbu and white winter up 0.7 mbu to 232.59 mbu is expected to be down 7 mbu to 508 mbu, the SRW up 1 mbu to 302.

In the WASDE, old crop US stocks were steady at 935 mbu with new crop US carryout cut y 18 mbu to 744 mbu, all due to the production drop. World carryout for 2025/26 was up 0.74 MMT to 279.95 MMT. New crop was up 0.38 MMT to 275.42 MMT. Australia production was down 2 MMT to 28 MMT, with Russia up 2 MMT to 88 MMT.

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 129.2 MMT, up 0.4 MMT increase from last month.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.87, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.99, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.34 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.41 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.19 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.45 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

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