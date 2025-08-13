Stocks

Wheat Getting a Slight Bounce on Wednesday Morning

August 13, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat is trading with slight 1 to 3 cent gains across the three markets early on Wednesday. The wheat complex fell lower on Tuesday, as USDA added some bushels to the winter wheat output. CBT soft red wheat futures led the charge lower, down 9 to 10 cents in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was up 4,096 contacts. KC HRW futures were down 7 to 8 1/4 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was the firmest, down just fractionally.

USDA trimmed the US wheat production total by just 2 mbu to 1.927 billion bushels in Tuesday morning’s Crop Production report. Winter wheat was raised by 10 mbu to 1.355 bbu, with spring wheat down 20 mbu. For the balance sheet, the food use total was trimmed by 5 mbu, with exports hiked by 25 mbu. New crop carryout as trimmed by 21 mbu to 869 mbu. World carryout for wheat was down 1.44 MMT to 260.08 MMT. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of wheat in their tender overnight. The European Commission shows the EU 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 1.43 MMT since July 1 to August 10, which lags the 3.28 MMT in the same period last year. 

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.05, down 10 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.26, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.10 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently up 1 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.95, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.