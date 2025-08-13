Wheat Getting a Slight Bounce on Wednesday Morning

Wheat is trading with slight 1 to 3 cent gains across the three markets early on Wednesday. The wheat complex fell lower on Tuesday, as USDA added some bushels to the winter wheat output. CBT soft red wheat futures led the charge lower, down 9 to 10 cents in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was up 4,096 contacts. KC HRW futures were down 7 to 8 1/4 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was the firmest, down just fractionally.

USDA trimmed the US wheat production total by just 2 mbu to 1.927 billion bushels in Tuesday morning’s Crop Production report. Winter wheat was raised by 10 mbu to 1.355 bbu, with spring wheat down 20 mbu. For the balance sheet, the food use total was trimmed by 5 mbu, with exports hiked by 25 mbu. New crop carryout as trimmed by 21 mbu to 869 mbu. World carryout for wheat was down 1.44 MMT to 260.08 MMT.

A South Korean importer purchased 50,000 MT of wheat in their tender overnight. The European Commission shows the EU 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 1.43 MMT since July 1 to August 10, which lags the 3.28 MMT in the same period last year.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.05, down 10 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.10 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.30, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently up 1 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.95, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 cents

