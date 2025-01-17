Stocks

Wheat Falls Lower on Thursday

January 17, 2025 — 11:27 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat futures closed out the Thursday session with losses across the three exchanges. The Chicago SRW market was down 9 to 10 cents on the day. KC HRW posted front month losses of 9 to 10 cents as well. MPLS spring wheat futures were 6 to 7 cents in the red at the Thursday close.

The weekly Export Sales report from this morning, showed wheat sales in the week of January 9 at 513,424 MT, well above trade estimates ranging from 150,000 to 400,000 MT. That was a 3-week high and still 27.44% below the same week last year. South Korea was the top buyer of 131,800 MT, with 114,700 MT sold to Taiwan. 

The International Grains Council raised their world wheat stocks estimate by 2 MMT to 265 MMT, which is still an 8 MMT reduction from last year. Strategie Grains raised their latest EU wheat production estimate by 0.6 MMT to 127.2 MMT. 

Japan purchased a total of 132,888 MT of wheat for import in their latest tender from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 48,308 MT US specific.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.37 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.49 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.58 1/2, down 9 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.81 1/2, down 6 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.91 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.