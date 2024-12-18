Wheat Falls Back on Wednesday

Wheat closed out Wednesday with weakness across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 1 to 3 3/4 cents in the nearbys and up slightly in the deferreds. KC HRW contracts were 2 ¾ to 3 3/4 cents lower on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures settled 3 to 5 cents in the red at the close.

The USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with the trade looking for 225,000 MT to 550,000 MT in wheat sales for 2024/25 and 0-50,000 MT for 2025/26 sales.

A South Korean importer issued a tender of 90,000 MT of wheat from the US and Canada, with 50,000 MT US specific. The FrenchAgriMer expects to see the country’s 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 6.16 MMT within the EU, up 0.26 MMT from last month, with shipments outside the EU seen at 3.5 MMT, down 0.4 MMT from the month prior’s estimate.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.51 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.48 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.56 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.99, down 3 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.