Wheat Falls Back on Friday

The wheat complex pulled off the midday lows but still closed with losses on Friday across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 1 3/4 cents in the red on the Friday session, as July was 10 ½ cents lower on the week. KC HRW futures were 1 ¾ to 5 cents in most contracts, with July down 6 cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 6 cents in the red on Friday, with July slipping 4 ¼ cents this week. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

Managed money was busy cutting back to their net long position in CBT wheat futures and options by 14,224 contracts as of 5/19, taking it to 4,799 contracts. In KC wheat futures and options, spec funds cut back 7,715 contracts from their net long to 30,075 contracts.

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Export Sales data has old crop wheat commitments at 25.241 MMT, which is up 16% from last year. That is also 102% of the USDA forecast and lagging the 103% average sales pace. New crop business has totaled 2.029 MMT, so far, which is down 51.45% from the same week last year

The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 80% in good/excellent conditions according to the FranceAgriMer, steady with the week prior. Durum was rated at 71% gd/ex.

Late on Thursday, Argentina cut their wheat export tax from 7.5% to 5.5%.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.46 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.59 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.82, down 5 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.93 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.90 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.10 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

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