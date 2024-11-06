Wheat Falling on Wednesday AM

Wheat is trading with losses on Wednesday morning as the US dollar index rallies. The wheat markets posted gains across the three exchanges to close out Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 1/4 to 3 3/4 cents as the session settled on Election Day. KC HRW contracts were fractionally to 5 3/4 cents higher across board. MPLS spring wheat was up 2 1/2 to 5 1/2 cents on the day.

Census export data showed all wheat shipments at 2.453 MMT (90.14 mbu) during September. That was slightly above the export total in August and 33.3% above last year.

Egypt’s GASC purchased a total of 290,000 MT of wheat in their tender, with 120,000 MT Romanian, 120,000 Ukrainian, and 50,000 MT Bulgarian. Japan is tendering for 121,790 MT of wheat from Australia, Canada, and the US, with 71,712 MT US specific. South Korea also issued a tender for 100,000 MT of wheat split 50,000 MT each from the US and Australia

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.91, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.76 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.89, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.10 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.32 1/4, up 5 cents, currently down 7 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.