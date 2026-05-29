Wheat Falling Weaker on Thursday’s Midday

The wheat complex is trading with losses across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat are down 3 to 4 cents on the session.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA will release Export Sales data on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Analysts are looking for old crop wheat sales to be 0 to 250,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 100,000-300,000 MT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/2, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.33 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.62 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.74, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.78 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.02 1/4, down 3 cents,

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