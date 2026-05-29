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Wheat Falling Weaker on Thursday’s Midday

May 29, 2026 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with losses across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat are down 3 to 4 cents on the session.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

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USDA will release Export Sales data on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Analysts are looking for old crop wheat sales to be 0 to 250,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 100,000-300,000 MT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/2, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.33 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.62 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.74, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.78 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.02 1/4, down 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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