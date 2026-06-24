Wheat Fades Back on Wednesday

The wheat complex saw contracts fade lower on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts were steady to a penny lower at the close. KC HRW futures saw nearby July down a penny, with other contracts fractionally to 2 ¾ cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with contracts down 3 3/4 to 4 cents higher.

Rainfall from Montana to Minnesota expected over the next week, as well as much of Canada, is weighing on the spring wheat market.

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Export Sales data will be released on Thursday with analysts looking for 2026/27 sales in the week of 6/18 at 250,000 to 600,000 MT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.85 3/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.96, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.17 1/4, down 1 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.84 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.17 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.