Stocks

Wheat Facing Tuesday Midday Losses

June 03, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex are trading lower across the board on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are 12 to 13 cents in the red on the day. MPLS spring wheat is down 10 to 11 ¼ cents on Tuesday.

NASS Crop Progress data tallied 87% of the US winter wheat crop as headed, 8% ahead of the average pace. Harvest was 5% complete, 2 percentage points faster than normal. Winter wheat conditions were steady at 26% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 269.  The spring wheat crop was 94% planted, with 72% emerged, both 5% above the normal pace. 

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The first spring wheat rating of the year showed 47% of the crop in good/excellent condition, 3% below the same week last year. That was a 343 rating on the Brugler500 index, up 3 points from the same week last year. 

EU soft wheat exports from July 1 to May 31 have totaled 21.47 MMT, a 1.2 MMT increase yr/yr in the same period.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.02 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.15 1/4, down 6 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.33 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.45 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.40 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.65 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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