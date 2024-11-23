Wheat Facing Sell Pressure on Friday

The wheat complex is heading back lower on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents across the nearbys. KC HRW contracts are showing fractional to 3 cent losses. MPLS spring wheat is down fractionally to 2 cents on the Friday session. December wheat options expire today, with first notice day next Friday. The US dollar index is extending its strength to 2 year highs at midday.
Export Sales data released on Thursday tallied marketing year wheat and product shipments at a 32% increase yr/yr at 10.078 MMT. That is 44% of USDA’s projected total for the MY, lagging the 47% average pace. Total commitments are now 14.939 MMT, which is 23% above a year ago, and 67% of the USDA number, slightly behind the 69% average pace.
The French soft wheat crop is listed at 90% planted, up from the 78% in the week prior and 73% from the same week last year. The crop was listed at 88% in good or excellent condition, up from the 83% last year.
Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.43 3/4, down 5 cents,
Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.64 1/2, down 5 cents,
Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.55, down 1/2 cent,
Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.64 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,
Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.87 3/4, down 1/4 cent,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.00 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.