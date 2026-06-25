Wheat Closes Thursday with Modest Strength

The wheat complex found late session strength to close mostly higher on the session. Chicago SRW contracts closed the Thursday session with contracts 4 ½ to 5 ½ cents higher. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 5 cents in most contracts at the close. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with nearby July up 3 cents and other contracts 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents lower.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with USDA showing 504,489 MT of wheat sold in the week of 6/18. That was 25.86% above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 204,400 MT, with Japan purchasing 118,700 MT.

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Monthly International Grains Council data showed 2026/27 world wheat production estimated at 821 MMT, up 1 MMT from last month. New crop stocks were down 2 MMT to 280 MMT, as old crop was trimmed by 2 MMT to 286 MMT.

European Commission data showed EU wheat stocks for 2026/27 projected at 13.8 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month, with a 0.6 MMT drop in production to 126.3 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.91, up 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.30 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.87 1/4, up 3 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.15, down 1 3/4 cents,

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