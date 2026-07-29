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Wheat Closes Mixed on Wednesday, with Spring Wheat Heading Higher

July 29, 2026 — 08:33 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex posted mostly lower trade on Wednesday with the spring wheat contracts holding higher. Chicago SRW contracts were lower on the midweek session with losses of 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents. KC HRW futures were down 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents lower on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 4 cents higher at the close.

A Reuters survey of analysts shows expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2026/27 MT wheat in the week of 7/23 ahead of the Thursday Export Sales report. 

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Black Sea traffic remains limited, as strikes between Ukraine and Russia continue on port and some internal logistics infrastructure.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.60 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.77 3/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.25 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.05, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.28 1/4, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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