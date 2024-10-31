Wheat Bulls Get Spooked on Thursday

Wheat closed out the Halloween session, with losses across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were down 2 3/4 to 5 1/4 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts were 5 1/2 to 8 1/4 cents lower across the board. MPLS spring wheat was 4 ½ to 5 ¾ cents in the red to close out the session.

Forecasts continue to call for precipitation in much of HRW and SRW country over the next week, easing some drought concerns.

The weekly Export Sales report from FAS showed all wheat bookings totaling 411,424 MT. That was a 5-week low and on the lower end of the 300,000 and 600,000 MT estimates. Mexico was the largest buyer of 169,600 MT, with the Philippines purchasing 79,500 MT.

Algeria purchased an estimated 480,000 MT of wheat in their latest tender on Thursday, likely sourced from the Black Sea region. The European Commission trimmed their 2024/25 EU wheat production figure by 2 MMT to 112.6 MMT. They also cut their ending stocks projection by 1.3 MMT to 10.4 MMT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.70 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.90 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.69 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.83, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.28 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

