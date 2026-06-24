Stocks

Wheat Bouncing Higher on Wednesday

June 24, 2026 — 07:06 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is trading with most contracts higher on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 7 to 8 cents. KC HRW futures are showing 5 to 6 ½ cent gains so far on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is mixed, with contracts down 3 to 2 ½ cents higher. 

Rainfall from Montana to Minnesota expected over the next week, as well as much of Canada, is weighing on the spring wheat market.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday with analysts looking for 2026/27 sales in the week of 6/18 at 350,000 to 600,000 MT. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.94 3/4, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.04 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.23 1/4, up 5 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.31 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.85, down 3 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.17 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.