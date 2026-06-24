Wheat Bouncing Higher on Wednesday

The wheat complex is trading with most contracts higher on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 7 to 8 cents. KC HRW futures are showing 5 to 6 ½ cent gains so far on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is mixed, with contracts down 3 to 2 ½ cents higher.

Rainfall from Montana to Minnesota expected over the next week, as well as much of Canada, is weighing on the spring wheat market.

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Export Sales data will be released on Thursday with analysts looking for 2026/27 sales in the week of 6/18 at 350,000 to 600,000 MT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.94 3/4, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.23 1/4, up 5 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.31 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.85, down 3 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.17 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

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