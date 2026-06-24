Wheat Bouncing Higher on Wednesday

The wheat complex is trading with most contracts higher on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts are 7 to 8 cents. KC HRW futures are showing 5 to 6 ½ cent gains so far on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat is mixed, with contracts down 3 to 2 ½ cents higher.
Rainfall from Montana to Minnesota expected over the next week, as well as much of Canada, is weighing on the spring wheat market.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Export Sales data will be released on Thursday with analysts looking for 2026/27 sales in the week of 6/18 at 350,000 to 600,000 MT.
Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.94 3/4, up 8 cents,
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.23 1/4, up 5 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.31 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.85, down 3 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.17 3/4, up 1/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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