Wheat Back to Rallying on Tuesday

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three exchanges at midday. Chicago SRW contracts are up 10 to 12 cents higher so far on the day. KC HRW futures are 10 to 12 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 5 to 6 cent gains so far. July futures expire on Tuesday.
NASS Crop Progress data showed 67% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 6% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 72% headed, in line with the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 58% gd/ex, up 1%, with the Brugler500 index 3 points lower to 351. Ratings in MT were back down 18 points, with ID and SD slipping 7. Improvement was noted in MN (+8) and ND (+6).Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
EU Wheat exports in the first 12 days of July have totaled 214,904 MT according to EU Commission data, down from 260,897 MT last year.
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.46 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.61, up 10 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.77 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.91 3/4, up 10 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.58 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.79 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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