WHD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pressure Control, Spoolable Growth

Cactus, Inc. WHD reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, up 40.9% from 66 cents per share a year earlier. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents per share by 31%.

Quarterly revenues surged 64.3% to $449.53 million from $273.58 million a year ago. The top line exceeded the consensus mark of $400.62 million by 12.2%.

Strong quarterly results were driven by higher contributions from Cactus International, stronger Middle East Pressure Control shipments and growing demand for Spoolable Technologies. Backlog ended the quarter at $455.8 million.

Cactus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

WHD's Pressure Control Revenues Surge

Pressure Control revenues increased 91.4% year over year to $344 million from $179.77 million a year ago. The figure is above our estimate of $307.2 million. The sharp rise primarily reflected the addition of Cactus International, which expanded WHD’s international operations and contributed significant Middle East revenues.

The segment also benefited from stronger U.S. customer activity and solid execution of international deliveries despite conflict-related logistics challenges. Aftermarket service activity in Saudi Arabia and Norway provided additional support, as customers focused on repairing and better utilizing existing equipment.

Pressure Control operating income rose 39.7% to $59.15 million from $42.33 million recorded a year earlier. Adjusted segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 80.7% to $95.92 million from $53.08 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the adjusted (EBITDA) margin declined to 27.9% from 29.5%, reflecting the changed business mix following the Cactus International acquisition.

Cactus' Spoolable Business Maintains Growth

Spoolable Technologies revenues increased 9.7% to $105.53 million from $96.23 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure is above our estimate of $95.5 million.

Segment operating income increased 14.7% year over year to $32.17 million from $28.05 million recorded a year earlier. Adjusted segment EBITDA rose 11% to $42.14 million from $37.95 million in the prior-year quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 39.9% from 39.4%. The expansion reflected favorable product mix and stronger operating leverage.

WHD's Earnings Benefit From Higher Scale

Total operating income increased 37.5% year over year to $83.58 million from $60.81 million a year earlier. The operating margin contracted to 18.6% from 22.2%, as results included acquisition-related purchase accounting expenses tied to Cactus International and FlexSteel.

These expenses included amortization associated with acquired intangible assets and the step-up in inventory values. The company recorded severance costs related primarily to efforts to resize and integrate the Cactus International organization.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 53.2% year over year to $132.78 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.5% compared with 31.7% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income increased 41.1% to $75.11 million, supported by the substantial revenue contribution from Pressure Control and continued profitability in Spoolable Technologies.

Cactus' Strong Cash Flow, Maintained Dividend

Operating cash flow was $104.6 million in the quarter. Net capital expenditures totaled $15.6 million and dividend payments and related distributions totaled $11.2 million.

WHD Maintains Robust Liquidity

WHD ended June with $365.82 million in cash and cash equivalents and no bank debt. The balance included $92.5 million retained to finalize legal restructuring activities tied to the Cactus International acquisition. The company had $223.7 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Cactus Expands Capacity for Global Demand

Cactus raised its 2026 net capital expenditure guidance to a range of $55-$65 million. The increase primarily reflects investments in the Baytown Spoolable Technologies facility to support growing demand from international and midstream customers.

The Baytown project is expected to cost roughly $40 million and could expand the facility’s production capacity by as much as 20%. Management is evaluating additional Spoolable Technologies manufacturing capacity in the Eastern Hemisphere to serve opportunities in the Middle East and other international markets.

The company received more than $80 million of incremental international Spoolable Technologies orders in July. Including Pressure Control, international purchase orders received after the quarter exceeded $130 million, indicating continued demand across both operating segments.

WHD’s 2026 Outlook & Dividend Increase

For the third quarter, management expects Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the range of 22-24%, excluding about $4 million of stock-based compensation. Lower international operating leverage, reduced aftermarket service contributions and fewer tariff recoveries are expected to affect profitability.

Spoolable Technologies adjusted EBITDA margins are projected at 39-41%, excluding roughly $1 million of stock-based compensation. Management expects demand to remain supported by Latin American orders, international market expansion and increased adoption among U.S. customers.

The board increased the quarterly dividend by 7% to 15 cents per share, marking the fourth consecutive year of dividend growth. Cactus expects third-quarter depreciation and amortization of about $27 million and an adjusted tax rate of approximately 27%.

WHD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Cactus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), HF Sinclair Corporation DINO and Valero Energy Corporation VLO. PBF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DINO and VLO carry a Zacks Rank #2 each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

PBF reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.22 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05 per share.

As of June 30, 2026, PBF had total debt of $1.75 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $894.1 million.

HF Sinclair reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 per share.

As of June 30, 2026, DINO had total debt of $2.77 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $2.26 billion.

Valero reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $12.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.87 per share.

As of June 30, 2026, VLO had total debt of $9.10 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $7.87 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.