What's in Store for Lakeland (LAKE) This Earnings Season?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter 2025 (ended Jul 31, 2024) results on Sep 4 after market close.



The company has a mixed earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters while missing the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being (0.93%).



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Lakeland this earnings season.

Key Factors to Note

Increasing demand for fire, chemical, wovens and disposables products is likely to have aided Lakeland’s fiscal second-quarter performance. Also, the company has been reaping the benefits of its significant presence in the growingglobal market This is likely to have been reflected in LAKE’s performance.



Healthy demand for the company’s higher-value and critical environment product categories in North and South America, driven by strong sales efforts and container programs with key national customers, is expected to have driven revenues.



The acquisition of Italy and Romania-based Jolly Scarpe S.p.A. and Jolly Scarpe Romania S.R.L.is likely to have been a key catalyst to growth. The strategic partnership with LineDrive for industrial maintenance, repair and operations is also expected to have driven revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $41 million, indicating an increase of 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 42 cents per share, indicating a more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



However, lower sales in Europe and Asia region are likely to have dented the top line.



The increasing cost of sales due to escalating raw material costs is likely to have adversely affected LAKE’s bottom line. Also, the company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LAKE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: LAKE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 42 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: LAKE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by the strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

