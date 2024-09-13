What's Next for Tilray After Acquiring Molson Coors' Atwater Brewery?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY has concluded the acquisition of Atwater Brewery from Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP. This marks the acquisition of the last one as part of its deal with Molson Coors to buy four breweries. Earlier this month, Tilray acquired three craft breweries, namely Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co. and Revolver Brewing, from Molson Coors.



Atwater Brewery is a well-established craft brewery with a strong presence in Michigan. This acquisition enhances Tilray’s footprint in the Great Lakes region and fortifies its craft beer portfolio. The company is eager to integrate Atwater Brewery and leverage its resources to drive growth, broaden distribution and make its outstanding beers available to more consumers.



The earlier acquisitions of Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co. and Revolver Brewing added 30% more beer-buying accounts into Tilray's portfolio, providing access to new customers and driving revenue growth. This expansion is also expected to create cost synergies by optimizing operations and enhancing Tilray’s distribution network, allowing the company to reach a wider audience.

Unlocking Opportunities for TLRY Post Acquisition

With the acquisition of the four craft breweries from Molson Coors, TLRY expanded its presence in key beer states like Texas and Michigan, with Texas being the second-largest beer-consumption state. The acquired craft beer brands are set to be the key growth drivers for Tilray. With this acquisition, TLRY’s beer business is projected to grow to 15 million cases annually.



These acquisitions will position Tilray as the 5th largest craft brewer in the country and the top craft brewer in the Pacific Northwest and Georgia, bolstering its leadership position in the U.S. craft beer market. This move is a part of TLRY's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and expand its presence beyond the cannabis beverages category.



With this expansion, Tilray's beverage portfolio now features a diverse range of products, including top craft beers, spirits and non-alcoholic brands. The impressive lineup includes SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewing Company, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, HiBall Energy and Happy Flower CBD. This strategic diversification strengthens its already strong position in Canada’s recreational cannabis and THC beverage markets.



Tilray is transforming its craft beer portfolio by integrating these exceptional new brands with its skilled team. Management expects this acquisition to enhance Tilray’s standing in the craft beverage market and create global growth opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value. The company remains focused on delivering high-quality products and meeting consumer demands while maximizing the potential of its expanded brand portfolio.

Conclusion

Management expects the addition of Molson Coors breweries to drive growth, enhance market position, and create global opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value. Looking ahead, TLRY plans to leverage its expertise in product innovation and distribution to fully capitalize on these brands, boost sales, streamline operations and expand its presence across the United States.



Shares of Tilray have declined 26.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s rise of 3.6%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



