What's Next: ProFrac Holding's Earnings Preview

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ProFrac Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from ProFrac Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 5.49% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ProFrac Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.02 0.02 0.10 EPS Actual 0 0 -0.60 -0.21 Price Change % -5.0% -4.0% 6.0% 0.0%

Tracking ProFrac Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of ProFrac Holding were trading at $5.96 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ProFrac Holding

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ProFrac Holding.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for ProFrac Holding, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $6.83, suggesting a potential 14.6% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Select Water Solutions, Bristow Group and National Energy Services, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Select Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 143.29% upside. For Bristow Group, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, indicating a potential 738.93% upside. As per analysts' assessments, National Energy Services is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 151.68% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Select Water Solutions, Bristow Group and National Energy Services are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ProFrac Holding Buy -18.30% $82.90M -5.75% Select Water Solutions Outperform -9.76% $60.16M 1.66% Bristow Group Buy 12.64% $218.22M 3.37% National Energy Services Buy 15.93% $53.14M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

ProFrac Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know ProFrac Holding Better

ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are focused in West Texas, East Texas/Louisiana, South Texas, Oklahoma, Uinta, and Appalachian. The company operates in three segments: stimulation services, manufacturing, and proppant production. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.

Understanding the Numbers: ProFrac Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ProFrac Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.3%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProFrac Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProFrac Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ProFrac Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

To track all earnings releases for ProFrac Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.