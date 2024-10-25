What's Next: Alliance Res Partners's Earnings Preview

Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alliance Res Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Anticipation surrounds Alliance Res Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.81% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.93 1.14 1.28 EPS Actual 0.77 1.21 0.88 1.18 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Res Partners were trading at $25.5 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Alliance Res Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alliance Res Partners.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Alliance Res Partners, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $26.0, suggesting a potential 1.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CONSOL Energy, Peabody Energy and Arch Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For CONSOL Energy, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, indicating a potential 384.31% upside. For Peabody Energy, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, indicating a potential 20.27% upside. Arch Resources is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $193.0, indicating a potential 656.86% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CONSOL Energy, Peabody Energy and Arch Resources, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alliance Res Partners Buy -7.55% $137.98M 5.16% CONSOL Energy Buy -25.54% $366.50M 4.11% Peabody Energy Buy -17.88% $238.10M 5.59% Arch Resources Buy -19.61% $41.63M 1.02%

Key Takeaway:

Alliance Res Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Alliance Res Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It has four segments Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin comprises underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. The Appalachia segment comprises the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties has oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties has included coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

Understanding the Numbers: Alliance Res Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alliance Res Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.55% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alliance Res Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Alliance Res Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Alliance Res Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

