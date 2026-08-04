What's Maplebear's Probability of an Earnings Beat This Season?

With Maplebear Inc. CART, doing business as Instacart, set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings results on Aug. 6, after the market closes, investors are asking an important question: Can the company return to its earnings-beat track after last quarter's slight miss, or will softer consumer spending and a competitive delivery landscape weigh on its performance?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $1,025 million, indicating a 12.1% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has been stable at 55 cents a share over the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year increase of 34.2%.



Maplebear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this San Francisco-based company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for Maplebear’s Q2 Earnings

As investors prepare for Maplebear’s second-quarter results, the question looms regarding an earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for Maplebear this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Maplebear has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Maplebear Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maplebear Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maplebear Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Maplebear’s Q2 Outcome

Maplebear’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its marketplace business, supported by ongoing investments in the customer experience. Management has remained focused on improving the core pillars of grocery shopping — selection, quality, affordability and convenience — while expanding the use of artificial intelligence to make the platform more personalized. Enhanced search functionality, smarter product recommendations, AI-powered replacement tools and the gradual rollout of Cart Assistant are likely to have encouraged customer engagement, improved basket quality and supported healthy order activity during the quarter.



The company’s enterprise platform is also likely to have remained an important growth driver during the quarter. Maplebear has continued expanding its relationships with grocery retailers through Storefront Pro, fulfillment technology and a growing suite of AI-powered enterprise solutions, allowing partners to strengthen their own digital capabilities while remaining integrated with the Instacart ecosystem. The rollout of additional technology offerings, ranging from fulfillment and retail media to AI capabilities, reflects Maplebear’s strategy of becoming an essential technology partner for grocers rather than only a delivery marketplace. This expanding ecosystem is likely to have strengthened retailer relationships, supported broader enterprise adoption and created additional long-term monetization opportunities.



Advertising and data solutions are also expected to have remained an important contributor to second-quarter performance. Continued expansion of the Carrot Ads network, increasing participation from brands and wider adoption of AI-powered advertising tools may have supported healthy demand across the advertising ecosystem. At the same time, Maplebear’s investments in off-platform data partnerships, AI-driven campaign optimization and conversational commerce initiatives could have helped advertisers achieve better targeting and campaign performance. These initiatives, combined with the company’s broader AI strategy and international enterprise expansion efforts, are likely to have reinforced overall business momentum.



Despite these strengths, the second quarter is unlikely to have been free from challenges. Management has acknowledged that consumer spending remains influenced by a dynamic macroeconomic environment, with shoppers continuing to prioritize affordability and value. While initiatives such as price parity, loyalty programs and promotional tools are helping retailers compete, persistent value-conscious behavior may have limited spending per order and kept pressure on transaction economics.

Maplebear Stock Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear have risen 3.8% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.4%. The stock has outperformed Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER but lagged DoorDash, Inc. DASH. While shares of DoorDash have advanced 20.7%, those of Uber Technologies have fallen 1.8% in said period.





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Does Maplebear Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

Maplebear’s valuation remains elevated relative to the industry. The stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 2.41, above the industry average of 1.70 but marginally below its 12-month median of 2.47. This premium suggests that investors continue to price in solid long-term growth prospects, although the stock is trading broadly in line with its historical valuation.



Maplebear trades at a premium to Uber Technologies (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 2.31) but at a discount to DoorDash (4.46)





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Final Words on Maplebear

Maplebear appears well-positioned heading into its second-quarter earnings release, supported by continued momentum across its marketplace, enterprise and advertising businesses, as well as ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and retailer technology solutions. Although a cautious consumer spending environment remains a headwind, the company's diversified growth drivers and favorable Earnings ESP suggest the potential for another solid quarterly performance. While the stock's premium valuation indicates that much of its long-term growth potential is already reflected in the share price, existing investors may consider holding the stock ahead of earnings, while prospective investors could await the results to assess whether the company can sustain its execution and justify its premium multiple.

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Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.