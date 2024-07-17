What’s the Cheapest Hawaiian Island to Visit?

Hawaii isn’t known as a cheap destination, but if you’re set on visiting the Aloha state, choosing the right island can make a big difference in the cost of your trip. If you’re looking to save on a trip to Hawaii, head to the island of Oahu.

Of the four main Hawaiian islands for tourism — Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island — Oahu is the cheapest Hawaiian island to visit by multiple metrics. Oahu has the lowest daily average hotel room rate of the islands and the lowest average daily spending per tourist, according to May 2024 data from the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

The cost of hotel rooms on Oahu

Though the average room rate in May 2024 across all of Hawaii was $342, Oahu hotel rooms average about 21% less, coming in at $272. That translates to about $70 per night less than the average.

In a breakdown of average daily room rates in May 2024 by island, Oahu shines.

One reason for Oahu’s lowest average room rate? The island also has the biggest supply. In fact, Oahu had more than double the number of hotel room nights than Maui, the next closest contender.

Even when broken down by hotel class, Oahu still has the most affordable room rates across every level, from economy and midscale to luxury options.

Midscale and economy rooms in Oahu cost $151 per night on average. That’s 30% less than the average price for the same class of room across the entire state. And if you have a penchant for the finer things in life, you’ll save on Oahu, too. In fact, you could save about $223 per night by choosing to vacation at a luxury hotel in Oahu versus Maui.

Oahu, like other islands, offers opportunities to book stays using hotel points and credit card rewards. For example, Oahu is the only island with a Hampton Inn & Suites outpost, a midscale brand where you can redeem Hilton Honors points — and avoid pesky resort fees on award bookings.

One of Oahu’s most famous luxury hotels, the historic Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach, can be booked using Marriott Bonvoy points. Those can be earned through Marriott credit cards as well as general travel credit cards that accrue points that transfer to Marriott.

On the other side of the island sits another famous property, Turtle Bay Resort. The luxury hotel will soon become a Marriott property when it’s rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay in August 2024.

The cost of activities on Oahu

More goes into a vacation budget than just a hotel. There’s food, tours, ground transportation and souvenirs. And once again, travelers arriving by air spend less per day on Oahu than any other island.

Across all trip expenditures (including lodging), Oahu is the best bargain in average daily spending per person in May 2024, according to a separate study by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority.

So why is spending on Oahu lower than on other islands? Not only are there more hotels, but also more restaurants and other types of businesses. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, Honolulu County in Oahu had more than 21,000 businesses in 2020, while Maui County in Maui had fewer than 5,000. The increased competition lowers prices for consumers.

There’s also just a lot of free and cheap stuff to do on Oahu. Many of the top activities — including visiting the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, lounging on Waikiki Beach and hiking the Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail — are free. It costs just $5 per person to enter Diamond Head State Monument (though it’s an additional $10 for parking).

And because of Honolulu’s robust bus network and walkability, it’s easy to get around Honolulu without a rental car. For places more difficult to get to, it’s possible to rent a car for just a day or rely on rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.

There are plenty of ways to save on a Hawaiian vacation. Start by finding affordable flights to Hawaii’s cheapest island, Oahu. The higher concentration of hotels and businesses means more affordable options.

More From NerdWallet

Sally French writes for NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

The article What’s the Cheapest Hawaiian Island to Visit? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.