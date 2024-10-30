What You Need to Know Ahead of Dell Technologies' Earnings Release

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), valued at a market cap of $85.4 billion, delivers a comprehensive suite of information technology solutions through its key operating segments: Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG), and Dell Software Group (DSG). The Texas-based hardware company is expected to announce its Q3 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, December 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Dell Technologies to report a profit of $1.83 per share, up 13% from $1.62 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of the past four quarters. Its EPS of $1.69 for the last reported quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 13.4%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, analysts expect Dell Technologies to report an EPS of $6.91, up 12.5% from $6.14 in the fiscal year 2024.

DELL stock has surged a whopping 82.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 41.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 42.6% returns over the same time frame.

Dell's strong performance is largely fueled by surging demand for AI servers, spurred by ongoing digital transformation efforts and increasing enthusiasm for generative AI (GenAI) applications.

However, on Oct. 1, DELL closed down more than 4% on signs of insider selling after an SEC filing showed CEO and founder Michael Dell sold $1.2 billion of stocks on Oct. 24.

The consensus opinion on Dell Technologies stock is very hopeful, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” and three analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold.”

DELL’s mean price target of $147.79 indicates an upswing of 21.5% from the prevailing price levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.