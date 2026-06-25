What Will the New Fed Chair Do?

The new Fed Chairman, Kevin Warsh, now presides over what some call a “New Era” at the Fed. To get some insight as to what this new era may mean for our economy, we turn to our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Do you see a change to monetary policy on the horizon with Warsh’s pledge to remake the Fed?

2. What would it take to warrant a change in monetary policy

3. Do you see the bull/bear story on the economy being impacted by this so called “New Fed Era”?

4. What’s the status of the “Wall Of Worry” on the economy?

5. Is the 10 year Treasury Bond yield curve still concerning as far as it being a recessionary signal?

6. Which indicators are you watching for economic signals now?

7. The last Fed meeting prompted some hawkish market reaction. Is that normal considering there was a more hawkish tone at that meeting?

8. Here now are three “Strong Buy” large cap stocks on your radar. Albemarle ALB, Dycom Industries DY and Murphy USA MUSA.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the “New Era” at the Fed and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.