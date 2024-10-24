This Is What Whales Are Betting On West Pharmaceutical Servs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for West Pharmaceutical Servs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 83% bullish and 16% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,880, and 17 calls, totaling $3,378,366.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $390.0 for West Pharmaceutical Servs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in West Pharmaceutical Servs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to West Pharmaceutical Servs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

West Pharmaceutical Servs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $50.7 $47.2 $47.8 $300.00 $463.6K 804 694 WST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $45.5 $44.0 $45.5 $300.00 $455.0K 804 498 WST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.8 $47.7 $47.8 $300.00 $305.9K 804 694 WST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $45.5 $44.0 $45.5 $300.00 $291.2K 804 398 WST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $45.4 $43.5 $45.4 $300.00 $290.5K 804 182

About West Pharmaceutical Servs

West Pharmaceutical Services is based in Pennsylvania, U.S., and is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West sells elastomer-based packaging components (including stoppers, seals, and plungers), non-glass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue). It generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for West Pharmaceutical Servs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 23,145, with WST's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $286.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for West Pharmaceutical Servs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

