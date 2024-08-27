This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $129,338, and 26 are calls, amounting to $2,435,899.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $44.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $14.75 $14.9 $40.00 $149.0K 3.2K 923 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $14.75 $14.75 $40.00 $147.5K 3.2K 623 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $14.7 $14.72 $40.00 $147.2K 3.2K 422 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $14.7 $14.7 $40.00 $147.0K 3.2K 522 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $14.45 $14.51 $40.00 $145.1K 3.2K 2.5K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs Trading volume stands at 1,300,057, with UPST's price down by -1.36%, positioned at $42.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

