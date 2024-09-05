This Is What Whales Are Betting On Domino's Pizza

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DPZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Domino's Pizza. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $131,315, and 5 are calls, amounting to $233,500.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $410.0 and $430.0 for Domino's Pizza, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Domino's Pizza's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Domino's Pizza's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $410.0 to $430.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Domino's Pizza 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $48.7 $47.5 $47.5 $430.00 $57.1K 22 12 DPZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.8 $23.8 $24.0 $430.00 $48.0K 47 55 DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.9 $23.7 $23.9 $430.00 $47.8K 47 95 DPZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.1 $23.8 $23.8 $430.00 $47.6K 47 75 DPZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $48.6 $45.6 $46.9 $410.00 $46.9K 213 0

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and narrow-moat Papa John's.

In light of the recent options history for Domino's Pizza, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Domino's Pizza With a trading volume of 306,606, the price of DPZ is up by 1.83%, reaching $412.94. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Domino's Pizza options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

