This Is What Whales Are Betting On CrowdStrike Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $820,726 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $654,600.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $360.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $102.1 $99.55 $99.55 $360.00 $567.4K 197 11 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $265.00 $160.0K 2.7K 1.2K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $68.7 $67.7 $68.7 $210.00 $109.6K 1.0K 1 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.34 $1.95 $1.9 $255.00 $94.9K 3.4K 1.3K CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $54.5 $53.6 $54.5 $230.00 $81.5K 326 12

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings With a volume of 714,932, the price of CRWD is up 0.05% at $258.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $357.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $350. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $405. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $380. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $350. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $302.

