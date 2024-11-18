This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cisco Systems

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CSCO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Cisco Systems. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 52% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,098, and 18 calls, totaling $1,440,140.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 1888.0 with a total volume of 32,968.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.85 $8.7 $8.8 $50.00 $440.0K 5.6K 500 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.73 $0.72 $0.72 $59.00 $127.0K 0 4.2K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.66 $0.64 $0.64 $59.00 $103.4K 0 7.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.15 $8.05 $8.05 $52.50 $94.9K 559 224 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $52.50 $84.8K 559 106

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

In light of the recent options history for Cisco Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,318,540, the price of CSCO is up 0.41% at $57.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $72. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $62. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $66. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $62. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

