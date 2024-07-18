This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amazon.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $354,619, and 16 were calls, valued at $913,949.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $210.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 15343.86 with a total volume of 65,822.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.51 $0.5 $0.5 $195.00 $138.3K 44.4K 149 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.4 $18.35 $18.4 $200.00 $136.1K 4.2K 5 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.94 $2.86 $2.87 $185.00 $116.2K 24.7K 1.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.26 $2.21 $2.21 $210.00 $110.4K 33.3K 224 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $190.00 $107.9K 33.4K 835

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com Trading volume stands at 7,484,873, with AMZN's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $186.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $218.4.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $220. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $213. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $220. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $239. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

