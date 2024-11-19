This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $515,770, and 2 were calls, valued at $88,650.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $290.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $240.00 $130.2K 517 100 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.0 $3.5 $210.00 $62.6K 170 457 ALNY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $58.5 $55.9 $57.0 $290.00 $57.0K 241 40 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $54.0 $50.5 $54.0 $250.00 $54.0K 0 10 ALNY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $50.1 $46.6 $48.1 $280.00 $52.9K 395 11

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

In light of the recent options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status With a volume of 446,657, the price of ALNY is up 0.74% at $233.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $350.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $384. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $296. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $371.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

