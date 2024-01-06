What to Expect From Virgin Galactic in 2024

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) had a rough 2023 as shares of the stock fell and the company made big shifts to the long-term strategy of the business. But we now know the company's plan for both survival and growth through at least 2026.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Virgin Galactic's changes in 2023 and what to expect throughout 2024 and beyond.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 2, 2023. The video was published on Jan 4, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Virgin Galactic right now?

Before you buy stock in Virgin Galactic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Virgin Galactic wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.