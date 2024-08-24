News & Insights

What Salary the Average Family Needs To Live Comfortably in 101 Major US Cities

August 24, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

Life is getting more expensive for the average family across America. With inflation still being higher than usual, people are finding that they have to fork out a lot more money for the same goods and services they’ve always paid for — without a comparable boost in income.

What once determined comfortable living is not the same anymore. Location also affects how much you’ll need to live comfortably in the U.S., so that amount varies wildly depending on the city and state you live in. 

For example, if you live in midwestern or southern states like Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas or Alabama, the average salary you’ll need to live comfortably is under $80,000 per year. On the other hand, living in cities in California, Rhode Island or New Jersey requires well over $100,000 to get by.

GOBankingRates analyzed the largest U.S. cities by population, as well as average monthly expenditures and salary, in a recent study. Here is the salary that the average family needs to live comfortably in 101 major U.S. cities.

Also, check out the salary a single person needs to live in every state.

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

101. Sacramento, California

  • Salary needed: $143,317 
  • Median household income: $78,954
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,972

Apartments on Street.

100. Chandler, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $143,239 
  • Median household income: $99,374 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,968

Clark College Campus, Vancouver, Washington.

99. Vancouver, Washington

  • Salary needed: $141,530 
  • Median household income: $73,626 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,897
Historic Downtown McKinney Square in Texas

98. McKinney, Texas

  • Salary needed: $140,160 
  • Median household income: $113,286 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,840 
Henderson Nevada best weather

97. Henderson, Nevada

  • Salary needed: $138,764 
  • Median household income: $85,311 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,782 
Anchorage-Alaska

96. Anchorage, Alaska

  • Salary needed: $138,755 
  • Median household income: $95,731 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,781 

Peoria Arizona

95. Peoria, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $137,989 
  • Median household income: $86,759 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,750 
Tempe Town Lake with a bridge and the Tempe, Arizona, USA Downtown skyline in the background.

94. Tempe, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $137,911 
  • Median household income: $72,022 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,746 
Downtown Newark, New Jersey Skyline

93. Newark, New Jersey

  • Salary needed: $137,844 
  • Median household income: $46,460 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,743 
A house in a residential neighborhood of Phoenix near Squaw Peak.

92. Tacoma, Washington

  • Salary needed: $137,032 
  • Median household income: $79,085 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,710 

San Bernardino California

91. San Bernardino, California

  • Salary needed: $137,023 
  • Median household income: $61,323 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,709
Overland Park Kansas Lake.

90. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Salary needed: $135,226 
  • Median household income: $100,876 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,634 
Downtown Colorado Springs at Dusk.

89. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Salary needed: $135,097 
  • Median household income: $79,026 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,629 
Modesto is the county seat and largest city of Stanislaus County, California, United States.

88. Modesto, California

  • Salary needed: $134,860 
  • Median household income: $73,375 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,619 

Massachusetts-Worcester

87. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Salary needed: $134,836 
  • Median household income: $63,011 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,618 
Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

86. Stockton, California

  • Salary needed: $134,485
  • Median household income: $71,612
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,604
Virginia Beach resort city showing beach goers on their daily activities while on vacation.

85. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $133,446
  • Median household income: $87,544
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,560
Madison is the capital of the U.

84. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Salary needed: $131,826 
  • Median household income: $74,895 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,493

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

83. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $131,426 
  • Median household income: $78,631 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,476
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

82. Atlanta

  • Salary needed: $131,119 
  • Median household income: $77,655 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,463 
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

81. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary needed: $130,592 
  • Median household income: $71,328 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,441
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

80. Las Vegas

  • Salary needed: $130,389 
  • Median household income: $66,356 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,433 

Phoenix midtown skyline with a Saguaro Cactus and other desert scenery in the foreground.

79. Mesa, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $130,021 
  • Median household income: $73,766 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,418 
Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

78. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $129,357 
  • Median household income: $92,703 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,390 
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

77. Phoenix

  • Salary needed: $128,951 
  • Median household income: $72,092 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,373
beach park in Cape Coral FL.

76. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Salary needed: $127,482 
  • Median household income: $72,474 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,312 

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

75. Orlando, Florida

  • Salary needed: $127,416 
  • Median household income: $66,292 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,309 
Glendale, Ariz.

74. Glendale, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $126,013 
  • Median household income: $66,375 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,251 
Durham North Carolina

73. Durham, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $125,541 
  • Median household income: $74,710 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,231 
North-Las-Vegas-NV

72. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Salary needed: $125,472 
  • Median household income: $71,774 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,228 

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

71. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $125,031 
  • Median household income: $74,070 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,210 
Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

70. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Salary needed: $124,389 
  • Median household income: $61,365 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,183 
Aerial View of Tampa Skyline, Florida.

69. Tampa, Florida

  • Salary needed: $124,220 
  • Median household income: $66,802 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,176 
Downtown Fresno, California.

68. Fresno, California

  • Salary needed: $123,893 
  • Median household income: $63,001 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,162 

Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

67. Bakersfield, California

  • Salary needed: $122,977 
  • Median household income: $73,827 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,124 
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

66. Richmond, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $122,871 
  • Median household income: $59,606 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,120 
Stock photograph of the downtown Spokane, Washington skyline and the Spokane River at sunrise.

65. Spokane, Washington

  • Salary needed: $122,122 
  • Median household income: $63,316 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,088 
Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

64. Minneapolis

  • Salary needed: $120,053 
  • Median household income: $76,332 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,002 

Irving Texas

63. Irving, Texas

  • Salary needed: $118,941 
  • Median household income: $76,686 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,956 
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

62. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Salary needed: $116,181 
  • Median household income: $67,846 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,841 
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

61. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Salary needed: $114,969 
  • Median household income: $48,309 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,790 
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

60. Dallas

  • Salary needed: $114,758 
  • Median household income: $63,985 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,782 

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

59. Chicago

  • Salary needed: $114,193 
  • Median household income: $71,673 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,758 
Grand Prairie Texas at sunset

58. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Salary needed: $113,591 
  • Median household income: $76,626 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,733 
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

57. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Salary needed: $113,545 
  • Median household income: $70,202 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,731 
Aurora-Colorado

56. Aurora, Illinois

  • Salary needed: $113,459 
  • Median household income: $85,943 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,727 

GLOBE LIFE PARK, ARLINGTON TEXAS USA, 5-1-2020: A 270-acre mixed-use complex that includes Texas Live!, a unique entertainment district with restaurants, retail and entertainment venues.

55. Arlington, Texas

  • Salary needed: $113,138 
  • Median household income: $71,736 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,714 
Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

54. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Salary needed: $111,113 
  • Median household income: $72,726 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,630 
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

53. Tucson, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $110,939 
  • Median household income: $52,049 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,622
Firewheel Town Center

52. Garland, Texas

  • Salary needed: $110,932 
  • Median household income: $71,044 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,622

How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, South Dakota, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

51. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Salary needed: $110,782 
  • Median household income: $71,785 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,616 
Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville Florida

50. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Salary needed: $110,502 
  • Median household income: $64,138 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,604 
Tallahassee Florida dusk skyline

49. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Salary needed: $110,306 
  • Median household income: $52,899 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,596 
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

48. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Salary needed: $110,093 
  • Median household income: $61,503 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,587

Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

47. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $109,839 
  • Median household income: $60,998 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,577
Chattanooga-TN

46. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Salary needed: $107,770 
  • Median household income: $57,703 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,490 
Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

45. Rochester, New York

  • Salary needed: $107,094 
  • Median household income: $44,156 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,462 
Newport News, Virginia at city center

44. Newport News, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $107,033 
  • Median household income: $63,355 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,460 

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

43. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Salary needed: $105,934 
  • Median household income: $67,874 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,414
Lexington, United States - November 11, 2012: Victorian Square shoppes on the right and other classic victorian styled buildings on the left.

42. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Salary needed: $105,921 
  • Median household income: $66,087 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,413 
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

41. Houston

  • Salary needed: $104,843 
  • Median household income: $60,440 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,368
Downtown Buffalo skyline along the historic waterfront district.

40. Buffalo, New York

  • Salary needed: $104,668 
  • Median household income: $46,184 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,361 

Greensboro - North Carolina, North Carolina - US State, Urban Skyline, City, Cityscape.

39. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $103,009 
  • Median household income: $55,051 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,292 
columbus,ohio,usa.

38. Columbus, Ohio

  • Salary needed: $102,863 
  • Median household income: $62,994 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,286
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

37. Pittsburgh

  • Salary needed: $102,596 
  • Median household income: $60,187 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,275
Winston-Salem-NC

36. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $102,590 
  • Median household income: $54,416 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,275 

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

35. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Salary needed: $101,787 
  • Median household income: $61,634 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,241 
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

34. San Antonio

  • Salary needed: $100,915 
  • Median household income: $59,593 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,205
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

33. Philadelphia

  • Salary needed: $100,230 
  • Median household income: $57,537 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,176 
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.

32. Cincinnati

  • Salary needed: $99,907 
  • Median household income: $49,191 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,163 

Blue lake view in Kansas City.

31. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Salary needed: $98,474 
  • Median household income: $65,256 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,103 
New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

30. New Orleans

  • Salary needed: $98,349 
  • Median household income: $51,116 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,098 
An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building, looking towards the Mississippi bridge and river.

29. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Salary needed: $97,826 
  • Median household income: $50,155 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,076 
Downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

28. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $97,154 
  • Median household income: $53,424 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,048 

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

27. Wichita, Kansas

  • Salary needed: $97,004 
  • Median household income: $60,712 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,042
A walkway in White River State Park fills the foreground leading back to the main skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana.

26. Indianapolis

  • Salary needed: $96,826 
  • Median household income: $59,110 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,034 
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

25. Milwaukee

  • Salary needed: $96,454 
  • Median household income: $49,733 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,019
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - March 27th 2016: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts building in Louisville Kentucky with rod iron fence which states

24. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Salary needed: $96,430 
  • Median household income: $63,114 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,018

Downtown Lubbock, Texas

23. Lubbock, Texas

  • Salary needed: $96,148 
  • Median household income:  $58,734 
  • Monthly cost of living: $4,006
Corpus Christi Texas

22. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Salary needed: $95,666 
  • Median household income: $64,449 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,986 
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

21. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Salary needed: $95,093 
  • Median household income: $62,378 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,962 
Tulsa downtown skyline

20. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary needed: $94,442 
  • Median household income: $56,648 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,935 

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

19. Oklahoma City

  • Salary needed: $94,209 
  • Median household income: $64,251 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,925 
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

18. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Salary needed: $94,104 
  • Median household income: $58,233 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,921 
Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

17. Baltimore

  • Salary needed: $91,711 
  • Median household income: $58,349 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,821 
El Paso, Texas stock photo

16. El Paso, Texas

  • Salary needed: $91,590 
  • Median household income: $55,710 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,816

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA at the state capitol.

15. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Salary needed: $90,665 
  • Median household income: $58,697 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,778
Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.

14. Mobile, Alabama

  • Salary needed: $90,177 
  • Median household income: $48,524 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,757
Laredo-TX

13. Laredo, Texas

  • Salary needed: $88,281 
  • Median household income: $60,928 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,678 
Augusta, Georgia

12. Augusta, Georgia

  • Salary needed: $87,831 
  • Median household income: $50,492 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,660 

Columbus-GA

11. Columbus, Georgia

  • Salary needed: $87,572 
  • Median household income: $54,561 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,649 
Amarillo Texas street

10. Amarillo, Texas

  • Salary needed: $87,362 
  • Median household income: $60,628 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,640 
Browsnville-TX

9. Brownsville, Texas

  • Salary needed: $86,220 
  • Median household income: $46,735 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,592
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Salary needed: $84,553 
  • Median household income: $48,090 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,523 

Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

7. Montgomery, Alabama

  • Salary needed: $84,131 
  • Median household income: $3,505 
  • Monthly cost of living: $54,166
Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

6. Birmingham. Alabama

  • Salary needed: $82,087 
  • Median household income: $3,420 
  • Monthly cost of living: $42,464 
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

5. Akron, Ohio

  • Salary needed: $81,088 
  • Median household income: $3,379 
  • Monthly cost of living: $46,596
Shreveport, Louisiana, USA downtown skyline on the Red River.

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Salary needed: $80,759 
  • Median household income: $3,365 
  • Monthly cost of living: $45,967 

Toledo Ohio

3. Toledo, Ohio

  • Salary needed: $79,478 
  • Median household income: $45,405 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,312 
View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

2. Cleveland

  • Salary needed: $78,703 
  • Median household income: $3,279 
  • Monthly cost of living: $37,271 
Aerial view of Detroit city with Woodward ave.

1. Detroit

  • Salary needed: $72,692 
  • Median household income: $37,761 
  • Monthly cost of living: $3,029 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest US cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city a number of factors were found: total population, total households, and median household income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and average home value from April 2024 for single family homes as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. To find the average expenditure costs, the cost of living indexes were used along with the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for married couple with kids, as they represent an overall average of families who have at least one child. The average home value was used to find the average mortgage cost by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. Using the average expenditure cost and average mortgage, the total cost of living can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the most populated cities with all data points available in order to find the average salary a family needs to live comfortably in 100 major US cities. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of May 30th, 2024.

