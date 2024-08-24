What Salary the Average Family Needs To Live Comfortably in 101 Major US Cities

Life is getting more expensive for the average family across America. With inflation still being higher than usual, people are finding that they have to fork out a lot more money for the same goods and services they’ve always paid for — without a comparable boost in income.

What once determined comfortable living is not the same anymore. Location also affects how much you’ll need to live comfortably in the U.S., so that amount varies wildly depending on the city and state you live in.

For example, if you live in midwestern or southern states like Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas or Alabama, the average salary you’ll need to live comfortably is under $80,000 per year. On the other hand, living in cities in California, Rhode Island or New Jersey requires well over $100,000 to get by.

GOBankingRates analyzed the largest U.S. cities by population, as well as average monthly expenditures and salary, in a recent study. Here is the salary that the average family needs to live comfortably in 101 major U.S. cities.

Also, check out the salary a single person needs to live in every state.

101. Sacramento, California

Salary needed : $143,317

: $143,317 Median household income : $78,954

: $78,954 Monthly cost of living: $5,972

100. Chandler, Arizona

Salary needed : $143,239

: $143,239 Median household income : $99,374

: $99,374 Monthly cost of living: $5,968

99. Vancouver, Washington

Salary needed : $141,530

: $141,530 Median household income : $73,626

: $73,626 Monthly cost of living: $5,897

98. McKinney, Texas

Salary needed : $140,160

: $140,160 Median household income : $113,286

: $113,286 Monthly cost of living: $5,840

97. Henderson, Nevada

Salary needed : $138,764

: $138,764 Median household income : $85,311

: $85,311 Monthly cost of living: $5,782

96. Anchorage, Alaska

Salary needed : $138,755

: $138,755 Median household income : $95,731

: $95,731 Monthly cost of living: $5,781

95. Peoria, Arizona

Salary needed : $137,989

: $137,989 Median household income : $86,759

: $86,759 Monthly cost of living: $5,750

94. Tempe, Arizona

Salary needed : $137,911

: $137,911 Median household income : $72,022

: $72,022 Monthly cost of living: $5,746

93. Newark, New Jersey

Salary needed : $137,844

: $137,844 Median household income : $46,460

: $46,460 Monthly cost of living: $5,743

92. Tacoma, Washington

Salary needed : $137,032

: $137,032 Median household income : $79,085

: $79,085 Monthly cost of living: $5,710

91. San Bernardino, California

Salary needed : $137,023

: $137,023 Median household income : $61,323

: $61,323 Monthly cost of living: $5,709

90. Overland Park, Kansas

Salary needed : $135,226

: $135,226 Median household income : $100,876

: $100,876 Monthly cost of living: $5,634

89. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salary needed : $135,097

: $135,097 Median household income : $79,026

: $79,026 Monthly cost of living: $5,629

88. Modesto, California

Salary needed : $134,860

: $134,860 Median household income : $73,375

: $73,375 Monthly cost of living: $5,619

87. Worcester, Massachusetts

Salary needed : $134,836

: $134,836 Median household income : $63,011

: $63,011 Monthly cost of living: $5,618

86. Stockton, California

Salary needed : $134,485

: $134,485 Median household income : $71,612

: $71,612 Monthly cost of living: $5,604

85. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Salary needed : $133,446

: $133,446 Median household income : $87,544

: $87,544 Monthly cost of living: $5,560

84. Madison, Wisconsin

Salary needed : $131,826

: $131,826 Median household income : $74,895

: $74,895 Monthly cost of living: $5,493

83. Raleigh, North Carolina

Salary needed : $131,426

: $131,426 Median household income : $78,631

: $78,631 Monthly cost of living: $5,476

82. Atlanta

Salary needed : $131,119

: $131,119 Median household income : $77,655

: $77,655 Monthly cost of living: $5,463

81. Nashville, Tennessee

Salary needed : $130,592

: $130,592 Median household income : $71,328

: $71,328 Monthly cost of living: $5,441

80. Las Vegas

Salary needed : $130,389

: $130,389 Median household income : $66,356

: $66,356 Monthly cost of living: $5,433

79. Mesa, Arizona

Salary needed : $130,021

: $130,021 Median household income : $73,766

: $73,766 Monthly cost of living: $5,418

78. Chesapeake, Virginia

Salary needed : $129,357

: $129,357 Median household income : $92,703

: $92,703 Monthly cost of living: $5,390

77. Phoenix

Salary needed : $128,951

: $128,951 Median household income : $72,092

: $72,092 Monthly cost of living: $5,373

76. Cape Coral, Florida

Salary needed : $127,482

: $127,482 Median household income : $72,474

: $72,474 Monthly cost of living: $5,312

75. Orlando, Florida

Salary needed : $127,416

: $127,416 Median household income : $66,292

: $66,292 Monthly cost of living: $5,309

74. Glendale, Arizona

Salary needed : $126,013

: $126,013 Median household income : $66,375

: $66,375 Monthly cost of living: $5,251

73. Durham, North Carolina

Salary needed : $125,541

: $125,541 Median household income : $74,710

: $74,710 Monthly cost of living: $5,231

72. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Salary needed : $125,472

: $125,472 Median household income : $71,774

: $71,774 Monthly cost of living: $5,228

71. Charlotte, North Carolina

Salary needed : $125,031

: $125,031 Median household income : $74,070

: $74,070 Monthly cost of living: $5,210

70. Providence, Rhode Island

Salary needed : $124,389

: $124,389 Median household income : $61,365

: $61,365 Monthly cost of living: $5,183

69. Tampa, Florida

Salary needed : $124,220

: $124,220 Median household income : $66,802

: $66,802 Monthly cost of living: $5,176

68. Fresno, California

Salary needed : $123,893

: $123,893 Median household income : $63,001

: $63,001 Monthly cost of living: $5,162

67. Bakersfield, California

Salary needed : $122,977

: $122,977 Median household income : $73,827

: $73,827 Monthly cost of living: $5,124

66. Richmond, Virginia

Salary needed : $122,871

: $122,871 Median household income : $59,606

: $59,606 Monthly cost of living: $5,120

65. Spokane, Washington

Salary needed : $122,122

: $122,122 Median household income : $63,316

: $63,316 Monthly cost of living: $5,088

64. Minneapolis

Salary needed : $120,053

: $120,053 Median household income : $76,332

: $76,332 Monthly cost of living: $5,002

63. Irving, Texas

Salary needed : $118,941

: $118,941 Median household income : $76,686

: $76,686 Monthly cost of living: $4,956

62. Lincoln, Nebraska

Salary needed : $116,181

: $116,181 Median household income : $67,846

: $67,846 Monthly cost of living: $4,841

61. Knoxville, Tennessee

Salary needed : $114,969

: $114,969 Median household income : $48,309

: $48,309 Monthly cost of living: $4,790

60. Dallas

Salary needed : $114,758

: $114,758 Median household income : $63,985

: $63,985 Monthly cost of living: $4,782

59. Chicago

Salary needed : $114,193

: $114,193 Median household income : $71,673

: $71,673 Monthly cost of living: $4,758

58. Grand Prairie, Texas

Salary needed : $113,591

: $113,591 Median household income : $76,626

: $76,626 Monthly cost of living: $4,733

57. Omaha, Nebraska

Salary needed : $113,545

: $113,545 Median household income : $70,202

: $70,202 Monthly cost of living: $4,731

56. Aurora, Illinois

Salary needed : $113,459

: $113,459 Median household income : $85,943

: $85,943 Monthly cost of living: $4,727

55. Arlington, Texas

Salary needed : $113,138

: $113,138 Median household income : $71,736

: $71,736 Monthly cost of living: $4,714

54. Fort Worth, Texas

Salary needed : $111,113

: $111,113 Median household income : $72,726

: $72,726 Monthly cost of living: $4,630

53. Tucson, Arizona

Salary needed : $110,939

: $110,939 Median household income : $52,049

: $52,049 Monthly cost of living: $4,622

52. Garland, Texas

Salary needed : $110,932

: $110,932 Median household income : $71,044

: $71,044 Monthly cost of living: $4,622

51. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Salary needed : $110,782

: $110,782 Median household income : $71,785

: $71,785 Monthly cost of living: $4,616

50. Jacksonville, Florida

Salary needed : $110,502

: $110,502 Median household income : $64,138

: $64,138 Monthly cost of living: $4,604

49. Tallahassee, Florida

Salary needed : $110,306

: $110,306 Median household income : $52,899

: $52,899 Monthly cost of living: $4,596

48. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Salary needed : $110,093

: $110,093 Median household income : $61,503

: $61,503 Monthly cost of living: $4,587

47. Norfolk, Virginia

Salary needed : $109,839

: $109,839 Median household income : $60,998

: $60,998 Monthly cost of living: $4,577

46. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Salary needed : $107,770

: $107,770 Median household income : $57,703

: $57,703 Monthly cost of living: $4,490

45. Rochester, New York

Salary needed : $107,094

: $107,094 Median household income : $44,156

: $44,156 Monthly cost of living: $4,462

44. Newport News, Virginia

Salary needed : $107,033

: $107,033 Median household income : $63,355

: $63,355 Monthly cost of living: $4,460

43. Huntsville, Alabama

Salary needed : $105,934

: $105,934 Median household income : $67,874

: $67,874 Monthly cost of living: $4,414

42. Lexington, Kentucky

Salary needed : $105,921

: $105,921 Median household income : $66,087

: $66,087 Monthly cost of living: $4,413

41. Houston

Salary needed : $104,843

: $104,843 Median household income : $60,440

: $60,440 Monthly cost of living: $4,368

40. Buffalo, New York

Salary needed : $104,668

: $104,668 Median household income : $46,184

: $46,184 Monthly cost of living: $4,361

39. Greensboro, North Carolina

Salary needed : $103,009

: $103,009 Median household income : $55,051

: $55,051 Monthly cost of living: $4,292

38. Columbus, Ohio

Salary needed : $102,863

: $102,863 Median household income : $62,994

: $62,994 Monthly cost of living: $4,286

37. Pittsburgh

Salary needed : $102,596

: $102,596 Median household income : $60,187

: $60,187 Monthly cost of living: $4,275

36. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Salary needed : $102,590

: $102,590 Median household income : $54,416

: $54,416 Monthly cost of living: $4,275

35. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Salary needed : $101,787

: $101,787 Median household income : $61,634

: $61,634 Monthly cost of living: $4,241

34. San Antonio

Salary needed : $100,915

: $100,915 Median household income : $59,593

: $59,593 Monthly cost of living: $4,205

33. Philadelphia

Salary needed : $100,230

: $100,230 Median household income : $57,537

: $57,537 Monthly cost of living: $4,176

32. Cincinnati

Salary needed : $99,907

: $99,907 Median household income : $49,191

: $49,191 Monthly cost of living: $4,163

31. Kansas City, Missouri

Salary needed : $98,474

: $98,474 Median household income : $65,256

: $65,256 Monthly cost of living: $4,103

30. New Orleans

Salary needed : $98,349

: $98,349 Median household income : $51,116

: $51,116 Monthly cost of living: $4,098

29. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Salary needed : $97,826

: $97,826 Median household income : $50,155

: $50,155 Monthly cost of living: $4,076

28. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Salary needed : $97,154

: $97,154 Median household income : $53,424

: $53,424 Monthly cost of living: $4,048

27. Wichita, Kansas

Salary needed : $97,004

: $97,004 Median household income : $60,712

: $60,712 Monthly cost of living: $4,042

26. Indianapolis

Salary needed : $96,826

: $96,826 Median household income : $59,110

: $59,110 Monthly cost of living: $4,034

25. Milwaukee

Salary needed : $96,454

: $96,454 Median household income : $49,733

: $49,733 Monthly cost of living: $4,019

24. Louisville, Kentucky

Salary needed : $96,430

: $96,430 Median household income : $63,114

: $63,114 Monthly cost of living: $4,018

23. Lubbock, Texas

Salary needed : $96,148

: $96,148 Median household income : $58,734

: $58,734 Monthly cost of living: $4,006

22. Corpus Christi, Texas

Salary needed : $95,666

: $95,666 Median household income : $64,449

: $64,449 Monthly cost of living: $3,986

21. Des Moines, Iowa

Salary needed : $95,093

: $95,093 Median household income : $62,378

: $62,378 Monthly cost of living: $3,962

20. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary needed : $94,442

: $94,442 Median household income : $56,648

: $56,648 Monthly cost of living: $3,935

19. Oklahoma City

Salary needed : $94,209

: $94,209 Median household income : $64,251

: $64,251 Monthly cost of living: $3,925

18. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Salary needed : $94,104

: $94,104 Median household income : $58,233

: $58,233 Monthly cost of living: $3,921

17. Baltimore

Salary needed : $91,711

: $91,711 Median household income : $58,349

: $58,349 Monthly cost of living: $3,821

16. El Paso, Texas

Salary needed : $91,590

: $91,590 Median household income : $55,710

: $55,710 Monthly cost of living: $3,816

15. Little Rock, Arkansas

Salary needed : $90,665

: $90,665 Median household income : $58,697

: $58,697 Monthly cost of living: $3,778

14. Mobile, Alabama

Salary needed : $90,177

: $90,177 Median household income : $48,524

: $48,524 Monthly cost of living: $3,757

13. Laredo, Texas

Salary needed : $88,281

: $88,281 Median household income : $60,928

: $60,928 Monthly cost of living: $3,678

12. Augusta, Georgia

Salary needed : $87,831

: $87,831 Median household income : $50,492

: $50,492 Monthly cost of living: $3,660

11. Columbus, Georgia

Salary needed : $87,572

: $87,572 Median household income : $54,561

: $54,561 Monthly cost of living: $3,649

10. Amarillo, Texas

Salary needed : $87,362

: $87,362 Median household income : $60,628

: $60,628 Monthly cost of living: $3,640

9. Brownsville, Texas

Salary needed : $86,220

: $86,220 Median household income : $46,735

: $46,735 Monthly cost of living: $3,592

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Salary needed : $84,553

: $84,553 Median household income : $48,090

: $48,090 Monthly cost of living: $3,523

7. Montgomery, Alabama

Salary needed : $84,131

: $84,131 Median household income : $3,505

: $3,505 Monthly cost of living: $54,166

6. Birmingham. Alabama

Salary needed : $82,087

: $82,087 Median household income : $3,420

: $3,420 Monthly cost of living: $42,464

5. Akron, Ohio

Salary needed : $81,088

: $81,088 Median household income : $3,379

: $3,379 Monthly cost of living: $46,596

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

Salary needed : $80,759

: $80,759 Median household income : $3,365

: $3,365 Monthly cost of living: $45,967

3. Toledo, Ohio

Salary needed : $79,478

: $79,478 Median household income : $45,405

: $45,405 Monthly cost of living: $3,312

2. Cleveland

Salary needed : $78,703

: $78,703 Median household income : $3,279

: $3,279 Monthly cost of living: $37,271

1. Detroit

Salary needed : $72,692

: $72,692 Median household income : $37,761

: $37,761 Monthly cost of living: $3,029

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest US cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city a number of factors were found: total population, total households, and median household income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and average home value from April 2024 for single family homes as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. To find the average expenditure costs, the cost of living indexes were used along with the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for married couple with kids, as they represent an overall average of families who have at least one child. The average home value was used to find the average mortgage cost by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. Using the average expenditure cost and average mortgage, the total cost of living can be calculated. The cities were sorted to show the most populated cities with all data points available in order to find the average salary a family needs to live comfortably in 100 major US cities. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of May 30th, 2024.

