What Personal Loan Term Length Should You Choose?

Whether you’re looking to renovate your home, consolidate debt or cover another big expense, a personal loan can provide you with the money you need. Not only can they be used for almost any purpose, but you can also choose from a variety of loan terms, often spanning anywhere from one to seven years or more.

Carefully consider your loan term before accepting a loan since your terms have a direct impact on your monthly payments and long-term costs. And when you do go to choose a term, try to strike a balance between keeping your monthly payments affordable and limiting your overall interest costs.

Common Personal Loan Term Lengths

So, how long can a personal loan term be? Typical personal loan terms vary by lender, but are often two to seven years. Some lenders offer terms as long as 12 years, but that’s typically if you’ve borrowed a large amount.

A personal loan with a term of three years or less may be considered a short-term loan. On the flip side, a personal loan with terms longer than three years could be thought of as a long-term loan.

When you borrow a personal loan, you typically pay it back in fixed monthly installments over the duration of your term. Let’s say you borrow $5,000 at a 12% rate. On a three-year term, you’d pay $166.07 every month in loan payments. After three years, your balance would be zero and your loan would be paid off in full after paying $978.58 in interest.

Now let’s say that you chose a five-year term rather than a three-year term. Your monthly payments would drop to $111.22. However, your total interest charges would increase by nearly $700, since you’d be in debt for two additional years. A personal loan calculator can help you estimate loan costs.

Keep in mind that your interest rate could change depending on the personal loan terms you select. Often, lenders charge higher rates on longer loan terms and lower rates on shorter ones — another reason that a long loan term could increase your costs of borrowing.

How To Choose the Right Personal Loan Term Length

Choosing the right personal loan term length all depends on your budget and debt payoff goals. Here are a few steps you can take to determine the right personal loan terms for you.

Consider Your Current and Future Budget

Before taking on debt, make a budget and ensure you can afford to pay it back in full and on time. Review your monthly cash flow by adding up your income and subtracting your expenses.

If you have any foreseeable expenses or major life events that could change your financial situation, try to take those into account, too. Since personal loan terms can span several years, you want to choose a term that will work for you today and in the future.

Review the Monthly Payments

Many lenders give you multiple options when it comes to personal loan terms, so review the details of each offer. Check out what the monthly payments will be on a one-year term vs. a three-year term vs. a five-year term (or longer).

While it might be tempting to choose a one-year term to get out of debt as fast as possible, if the monthly payment is higher than you can afford, that short term wouldn’t be realistic. There are benefits to selecting a short loan term, but make sure the monthly payment won’t keep you up at night.

Estimate Your Long-Term Interest Costs

Finally, don’t forget to estimate your total interest charges when comparing personal loan terms. If you opt for a long loan term, you’ll be in debt longer and will pay more interest overall. As mentioned, some lenders also increase your interest rate on longer terms, increasing your borrowing costs even more.

A shorter term may come with a lower interest rate and cost you less interest overall. Although your monthly payments will be higher, your overall costs of borrowing will be lower in the long run.

How To Get a Personal Loan

Once you understand how long personal loan terms are, you may be ready to start applying. Here are the steps you’ll need to take to obtain a personal loan.

Check your credit. Start by reviewing your credit score, since it’s an important requirement for qualifying for a loan. If you find any wrong information, dispute your credit report errors with the credit bureau.

Start by reviewing your credit score, since it’s an important requirement for qualifying for a loan. If you find any wrong information, dispute your credit report errors with the credit bureau. Shop around. Compare personal loans from a variety of lenders, including banks, credit unions and online lenders to find an offer that fits your needs.

Compare personal loans from a variety of lenders, including banks, credit unions and online lenders to find an offer that fits your needs. Prequalify. Many lenders let you prequalify and see your rates online with no impact to your credit score.

Many lenders let you prequalify and see your rates online with no impact to your credit score. Compare loan offers. After prequalifying with a few lenders, compare each loan offer to determine which is best for you. Look for the lowest interest rate, reasonable monthly payments and a loan term that fits your budget.

After prequalifying with a few lenders, compare each loan offer to determine which is best for you. Look for the lowest interest rate, reasonable monthly payments and a loan term that fits your budget. Submit a complete application. If you decide to move forward with a personal loan offer, you’ll fill out a formal loan application with your personal details and any required documentation.

If you decide to move forward with a personal loan offer, you’ll fill out a formal loan application with your personal details and any required documentation. Receive your funds and start repayment. Once your application is approved, the lender will disburse your funds and set up repayment on a monthly basis.

Which Personal Loan Term Is Right for You?

Before signing your loan agreement, think carefully about which loan term is right for you. A shorter loan term could be the right fit if:

You can afford a higher monthly payment. Review your budget to make sure the monthly bills wouldn’t strain your finances.

your budget to make sure the monthly bills wouldn’t strain your finances. You want to save money on interest. The less time you’re in debt, the less time interest has to accrue. A shorter term may also come with a lower interest rate.

The less time you’re in debt, the less time interest has to accrue. A shorter term may also come with a lower interest rate. You want to get out of debt quickly. A shorter loan term means you’ll have less time with personal loan debt hanging over your head.

On the flip side, a longer term might be better if:

You need a more affordable monthly payment. The longer your loan term, the lower your monthly loan bills will be. This might be preferable if you have a tight budget or are borrowing a large amount.

The longer your loan term, the lower your monthly loan bills will be. This might be preferable if you have a tight budget or are borrowing a large amount. You want more flexibility. Even if you opt for a long loan term, you may be able to pay off your personal loan ahead of schedule. Making extra payments, if you can afford them, can get you out of debt faster and save you money on interest. Check with your lender, though, to see if it charges penalties for prepayment.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.