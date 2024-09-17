What the Options Market Tells Us About Philip Morris Intl

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl.

Looking at options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,002 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $682,665.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $140.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Philip Morris Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Philip Morris Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Philip Morris Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.1 $15.6 $17.38 $110.00 $173.8K 688 130 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.3 $1.2 $1.3 $123.00 $99.9K 222 892 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.1 $19.4 $19.69 $110.00 $49.2K 688 25 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.8 $125.00 $49.0K 4 47 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.4 $18.8 $19.4 $140.00 $38.8K 25 20

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl With a trading volume of 4,202,134, the price of PM is down by -2.3%, reaching $123.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $131.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $105. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $139. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $145. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

