What the Options Market Tells Us About Domino's Pizza

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Domino's Pizza.

Looking at options history for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $766,426 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $122,030.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $440.0 for Domino's Pizza over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Domino's Pizza options trades today is 206.14 with a total volume of 1,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Domino's Pizza's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $4.3 $4.4 $390.00 $440.0K 60 1.0K DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $13.4 $10.2 $11.24 $420.00 $112.4K 645 342 DPZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $13.8 $12.2 $12.2 $410.00 $65.8K 183 69 DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.4 $8.6 $9.4 $410.00 $62.0K 72 89 DPZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $11.2 $11.2 $11.2 $410.00 $56.0K 183 123

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and narrow-moat Papa John's.

Current Position of Domino's Pizza Currently trading with a volume of 1,158,802, the DPZ's price is up by 0.61%, now at $415.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Domino's Pizza

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $492.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

