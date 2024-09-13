What the Options Market Tells Us About C3.ai

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on C3.ai.

Looking at options history for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $551,524 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $176,614.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $30.0 for C3.ai over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for C3.ai options trades today is 6828.8 with a total volume of 14,618.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for C3.ai's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

C3.ai Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.5 $2.39 $2.5 $22.50 $130.5K 9.8K 2.2K AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.62 $2.53 $2.61 $22.50 $130.0K 9.8K 2.9K AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.65 $2.39 $2.48 $22.50 $117.5K 9.8K 1.5K AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $25.00 $100.6K 719 347 AI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.1 $9.9 $10.0 $30.00 $64.0K 1.8K 64

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with C3.ai, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of C3.ai With a trading volume of 1,283,646, the price of AI is up by 1.09%, reaching $23.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for C3.ai

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.8.

An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $40. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on C3.ai, which currently sits at a price target of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on C3.ai with a target price of $21. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on C3.ai with a target price of $23. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on C3.ai with a target price of $40.

