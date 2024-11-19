What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $3,363,504 and 48, calls, for a total amount of $2,164,692.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3300.0 to $6800.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3300.0 to $6800.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1242.0 $1220.0 $1237.0 $6000.00 $989.6K 0 8 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1237.0 $1224.0 $1237.0 $6000.00 $247.4K 0 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1700.0 $1683.7 $1690.0 $3300.00 $169.0K 133 11 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1048.9 $1023.9 $1048.9 $5900.00 $104.8K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1015.4 $991.8 $999.18 $4700.00 $99.9K 5 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings With a trading volume of 125,143, the price of BKNG is down by -1.05%, reaching $4965.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 93 days from now. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $4940.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

