What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 7 Arizona Cities

Did you know that millennials pay 11.5% more on average for housing? This finding was uncovered in a recent GOBankingRates study on how much the average apartment costs nationwide.

Be Aware: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Find Out: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

Data analyzed by GOBankingRates for the study was pulled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, ApartmentList and the Zillow Home Value Index. We added this percentage to the average rent of one- and two-bedrooms in seven Arizona cities to determine how much money millennials may expect to pay.

Let’s see how much more millennials pay in rent living in these seven Arizona cities.

Phoenix

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,300

$1,300 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,550

Learn More: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

That’s Interesting: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

Tucson

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,012

$1,012 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,299

See More: Real Estate: 10 Housing Markets Buyers Are Flocking To as Rates Drop

Mesa

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,349

$1,349 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,518

Chandler

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,567

$1,567 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,766

Gilbert

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,646

$1,646 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,797

Glendale

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,290

$1,290 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,441

Scottsdale

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,667

$1,667 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,960

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or co-op, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes. Using the average condo/co-op value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 7 Arizona Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.