What This MannKind Filing Reveals About Three Years of Underperformance

Key Points

This MannKind insider filing details the disposition of 46,795 shares.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 9%.

The activity was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs).

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Sanjay R. Singh, EVP Technical Operations at MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), disposed of 46,795 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $191,000 Shares disposed of (directly held) 46,795 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 478,966 Post-transaction value $1.96 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($4.09); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($4.09).

Key questions

What necessitated this non-discretionary transaction?

The disposal was an automated execution to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units granted in May 2023. These awards vested upon the company maintaining its stock price above the grant-date level and achieving a total shareholder return at the 41.5th percentile of the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index.

The disposal was an automated execution to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units granted in May 2023. These awards vested upon the company maintaining its stock price above the grant-date level and achieving a total shareholder return at the 41.5th percentile of the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index. How did the performance criteria impact the final equity delivery?

Because the performance objectives were achieved at 83% of the target, the insider received a total delivery of 70,550 shares, while 14,450 shares were forfeited. The 46,795 shares disposed of in this filing represent the portion withheld to satisfy statutory tax requirements.

Because the performance objectives were achieved at 83% of the target, the insider received a total delivery of 70,550 shares, while 14,450 shares were forfeited. The 46,795 shares disposed of in this filing represent the portion withheld to satisfy statutory tax requirements. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity position in the company?

Following this transaction, Singh maintains a direct ownership stake of 479,000 shares. This position is valued at about $2 million based on the transaction-date close of $4.09 per share.

Following this transaction, Singh maintains a direct ownership stake of 479,000 shares. This position is valued at about $2 million based on the transaction-date close of $4.09 per share. How does MannKind Corporation's current market focus relate to this equity activity?

As a biopharmaceutical firm specializing in respiratory-delivered treatments for endocrine and lung conditions, MannKind's equity incentives are tied to its ability to commercialize products like Afrezza and Thyquidity. This vesting event suggests that the company met specific multi-year performance milestones established by the compensation committee in 2023.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $4.04 Market Capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $360.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$23.9 million

Company Snapshot

MannKind Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company specializing in respiratory-delivered treatments, with Afrezza, an inhaled insulin product, serving as its primary revenue generator for diabetes management in adults.

The company generates revenue through the commercialization and marketing of innovative pharmaceutical products, including Afrezza for glycemic control and Thyquidity for endocrine disorders, targeting both adult and pediatric patient populations.

MannKind's primary customers include endocrinologists, pulmonologists, and other healthcare providers treating patients with diabetes and rare lung conditions, with a focus on the U.S. market.

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical firm with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion focused on developing and commercializing respiratory-delivered treatments. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $360.8 million while managing a net loss of $23.9 million, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. MannKind's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary inhalation technology platform and specialized focus on respiratory-delivered therapeutics for endocrine and pulmonary conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

The filing makes clear that Singh forfeited 14,450 shares because MannKind's performance came up short of what the 2023 compensation targets envisioned, and it's a cleaner read on the last few years than anything in the sale itself. Of the 70,550 shares he did receive, two-thirds went straight to taxes, all of it priced at $4.09, the day's close, and he kept 479,000 shares worth roughly $2 million.



The shortfall traces, in part, to a single session in February, when the stock lost nearly 40% of its value after United Therapeutics introduced Tresmi, described by CEO Martine Rothblatt as a "category killer,” an uncertainty that’s now outlined twice in its annual filing. That product targets the same treatment as Tyvaso DPI, the inhaler MannKind manufactures and collects a 9% royalty on. Those royalties reached $32.7 million last quarter, within total revenue of $90.2 million. For long-term investors, forfeited shares are a useful signal. Compensation designed in 2023 assumed MannKind would keep pace with its peer group. It didn't, and the royalty threat that caused the gap hasn't gone anywhere.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MannKind. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.