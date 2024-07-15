News & Insights

What the Lower Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities

July 15, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Across U.S. cities, middle-class earnings vary greatly. The national average is $30,001 to $58,020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but it can still be confusing to accurately figure out where you are in the middle-class chain. Even though your status is determined by the income you earn, your location can impact how the values work for you.

Economic circumstances have made the class dynamics even more complex. As a result of lifestyle inflation, U.S. workers need to expand their lifestyle with any rise in income, leaving them with less and less disposable income.

Here’s a look at what the lower middle class makes across different U.S. cities.

Arlington, Virginia

  • Median household income: $137,387
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $91,591
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $152,652
Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

San Francisco

  • Median household income: $136,689
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $91,126
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $151,877
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $136,010
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $90,673
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $151,122
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Irvine, California

  • Median household income: $122,948
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $81,965
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $136,609
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Seattle

  • Median household income: $116,068
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $77,379
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $128,964
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Gilbert, Arizona

  • Median household income: $115,179
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $76,786
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $127,977
Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

Plano, Texas

  • Median household income: $105,679
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $70,453
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $117,421
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Median household income: $104,197
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $69,465
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $115,774
Georgetown, Washington, DC skyline on the Potomac River.

Washington, D.C.

  • Median household income: $101,722
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $67,815
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $113,024
Aerial of residential areas of Chandler, Arizona, with South Mountain and the Sierra Estrella mountain range in the distance.

Chandler, Arizona

  • Median household income: $99,374
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $66,249
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $110,416
Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

San Diego

  • Median household income: $98,657
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $65,771
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $109,619
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - JUNE 8 - A scenic backyard view in a local neighborhood on June 8 2019 in Anchorage Alaska.

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Median household income: $95,731
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $63,821
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $106,368
Feb 17, 2020 Pleasanton / CA / USA - Freeway interchange in East San Francisco Bay Area; Signs towards Sacramento, Oakland, Stockton and other destinations, guiding drivers in choosing the right lane.

Oakland, California

  • Median household income: $94,389
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $62,926
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $104,877
Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Median household income: $92,703
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $61,802
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $103,003
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Median household income: $91,151
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $60,767
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $101,279
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Boston

  • Median household income: $89,212
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $59,475
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $99,124
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

Anaheim, California

  • Median household income: $88,538
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $59,025
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $98,376
Nice Apartments in Virginia Beach near town center.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,544
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $58,363
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $97,271
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $86,556
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,704
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $96,173
Portland-sign-iStock-458947911

Portland, Oregon

  • Median household income: $85,876
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,251
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $95,418
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Denver

  • Median household income: $85,853
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,235
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $95,392
Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Henderson, Nevada

  • Median household income: $85,311
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $56,874
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $94,790
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

Riverside, California

  • Median household income: $83,448
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $55,632
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $92,720
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Median household income: $82,772
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $55,181
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $91,969
Tacoma, Washington, USA skyline at night.

Tacoma, Washington

  • Median household income: $78,085
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,723
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,872
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Median household income: $79,026
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,684
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,807
Long Beach Harbor with skyline with waterfront and clear skies, CA.

Long Beach, California

  • Median household income: $78,995
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,663
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,772
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

Sacramento, California

  • Median household income: $78,954
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,636
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,727
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

Aurora, Colorado

  • Median household income: $78,685
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,457
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,428
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $78,631
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,421
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,368
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Atlanta

  • Median household income: $77,655
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,770
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $86,283
Buildings in Las Colinas, Irving illuminated at night.

Irving, Texas

  • Median household income: $76,686
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,124
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $85,207
Lower Manhattan from New Jersey.

New York

  • Median household income: $76,607
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,071
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $85,119
View of Downtown Boise.

Boise City, Idaho

  • Median household income: $76,402
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,935
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,891
Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

Minneapolis

  • Median household income: $76,332
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,888
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,813
Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

Los Angeles

  • Median household income: $76,244
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,829
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,716
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $74,895
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,930
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $83,217
Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

Durham, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $74,710
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,807
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $83,011
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $74,070
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,380
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $82,300
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

Bakersfield, California

  • Median household income: $73,827
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,218
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $82,030
Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Median household income: $73,766
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,177
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $81,962
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

Reno, Nevada

  • Median household income: $73,073
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,715
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $81,192
Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median household income: $72,726
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,484
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,807
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Salt Lake City

  • Median household income: $72,357
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,238
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,397
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Phoenix

  • Median household income: $72,092
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,061
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,102
Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

Arlington, Texas

  • Median household income: $71,736
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,824
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,707
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago

  • Median household income: $71,673
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,782
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,637
Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

Stockton, California

  • Median household income: $71,612
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,741
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,569
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $71,328
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,552
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,253
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Median household income: $70,333
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,889
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $78,148
Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $70,202
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,801
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $78,002
St.

St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $69,919
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,613
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $77,688
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spring Valley, Nevada

  • Median household income: $69,341
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,227
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $77,046

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Median household income: $67,874
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $45,249
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $75,416
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $67,846
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $45,231
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $75,384
Aerial View of Tampa Skyline, Florida.

Tampa, Florida

  • Median household income: $66,802
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,535
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $74,224
A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

Las Vegas

  • Median household income: $66,356
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,237
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,729
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Orlando, Florida

  • Median household income: $66,292
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,195
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,658
Lexington - Kentucky, Kentucky, Urban Skyline, Autumn, City.

Lexington, Kentucky

  • Median household income: $66,087
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,058
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,430
Kansas City skyline.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Median household income: $65,256
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $43,504
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $72,507
Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the South Texas region of the U.

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Median household income: $64,449
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,966
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,610
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma City

  • Median household income: $64,251
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,834
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,390
Jacksonville Downtown skyline, St.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median household income: $64,138
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,759
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,264
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas

  • Median household income: $63,985
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,657
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,094
Spokane, Washington, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Spokane, Washington

  • Median household income: $63,316
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,211
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,351
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median household income: $63,114
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,076
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,127
Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

  • Median household income: $63,001
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,001
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,001
This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

Columbus, Ohio

  • Median household income: $62,994
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,996
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $69,993
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Median household income: $62,378
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,585
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $69,309
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Median household income: $61,503
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,002
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $68,337
Downtown Norfolk skyline with the Elizabeth River in the foreground.

Norfolk, Virginia

  • Median household income: $60,998
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,665
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,776
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Wichita, Kansas

  • Median household income: $60,712
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,475
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,458
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston

  • Median household income: $60,440
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,293
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,156
Strip District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Pittsburgh

  • Median household income: $60,187
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,125
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,874
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Median household income: $59,606
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,737
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,229
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

San Antonio

  • Median household income: $59,593
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,729
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,214
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indianapolis

  • Median household income: $59,110
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,407
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,678
Downtown Lubbock, Texas.

Lubbock, Texas

  • Median household income: $58,734
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,156
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,260
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median household income: $58,697
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,131
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,219
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Baltimore

  • Median household income: $58,349
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,899
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $64,832
Aerial View Over The Urban City Center Skyline in Fort Wayne Indiana - Image.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median household income: $58,233
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,822
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $64,703
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia

  • Median household income: $57,537
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,358
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $63,930
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $56,648
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $37,765
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $62,942
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

El Paso, Texas

  • Median household income: $55,710
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $37,140
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $61,900
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $55,051
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,701
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $61,168
aerial drone view of Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida with downtown Miami in the back.

Miami

  • Median household income: $54,858
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,572
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $60,953
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA skyline at dusk.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $54,416
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,277
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $60,462
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

St. Louis

  • Median household income: $52,941
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $35,294
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $58,823
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Tucson, Arizona

  • Median household income: $52,049
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $34,699
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $57,832
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

New Orleans

  • Median household income: $51,116
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $34,077
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $56,796
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA skyline from Louisiana State Capitol.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Median household income: $50,155
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $33,437
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $55,728
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Milwaukee

  • Median household income: $49,733
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $33,155
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $55,259
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.

Cincinnati

  • Median household income: $49,191
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $32,794
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $54,657
Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $48,090
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $32,060
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $53,433
Newark downtown skyline with a mirror like reflection on the Passaic River in the foreground.

Newark, New Jersey

  • Median household income: $46,460
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,973
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $51,622
The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • Median household income: $46,184
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,789
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $51,316
Toledo Ohio

Toldeo, Ohio

  • Median household income: $45,405
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,270
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $50,450
Urban Skyline, City, Cityscape, Rochester - New York State, New York State.

Rochester, New York

  • Median household income: $44,156
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $29,437
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $49,062
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Detroit

  • Median household income: $37,761
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $25,174
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $41,957
View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

Cleveland

  • Median household income: $37,271
  • Low end of lower-middle-class income: $24,847
  • High end of lower-middle-class income: $41,412

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest cities in terms of total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates determined the lower-middle-class low and high limits for each city, under the assumption that middle-class income is two-thirds to double the income of a given area. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 25, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What the Lower Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities

