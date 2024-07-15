What the Lower Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities

Across U.S. cities, middle-class earnings vary greatly. The national average is $30,001 to $58,020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but it can still be confusing to accurately figure out where you are in the middle-class chain. Even though your status is determined by the income you earn, your location can impact how the values work for you.

Economic circumstances have made the class dynamics even more complex. As a result of lifestyle inflation, U.S. workers need to expand their lifestyle with any rise in income, leaving them with less and less disposable income.

Here’s a look at what the lower middle class makes across different U.S. cities.

Arlington, Virginia

Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $91,591

$91,591 High end of lower-middle-class income: $152,652

San Francisco

Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $91,126

$91,126 High end of lower-middle-class income: $151,877

San Jose, California

Median household income: $136,010

$136,010 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $90,673

$90,673 High end of lower-middle-class income: $151,122

Irvine, California

Median household income: $122,948

$122,948 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $81,965

$81,965 High end of lower-middle-class income: $136,609

Seattle

Median household income: $116,068

$116,068 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $77,379

$77,379 High end of lower-middle-class income: $128,964

Gilbert, Arizona

Median household income: $115,179

$115,179 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $76,786

$76,786 High end of lower-middle-class income: $127,977

Plano, Texas

Median household income: $105,679

$105,679 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $70,453

$70,453 High end of lower-middle-class income: $117,421

Scottsdale, Arizona

Median household income: $104,197

$104,197 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $69,465

$69,465 High end of lower-middle-class income: $115,774

Washington, D.C.

Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $67,815

$67,815 High end of lower-middle-class income: $113,024

Chandler, Arizona

Median household income: $99,374

$99,374 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $66,249

$66,249 High end of lower-middle-class income: $110,416

San Diego

Median household income: $98,657

$98,657 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $65,771

$65,771 High end of lower-middle-class income: $109,619

Anchorage, Alaska

Median household income: $95,731

$95,731 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $63,821

$63,821 High end of lower-middle-class income: $106,368

Oakland, California

Median household income: $94,389

$94,389 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $62,926

$62,926 High end of lower-middle-class income: $104,877

Chesapeake, Virginia

Median household income: $92,703

$92,703 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $61,802

$61,802 High end of lower-middle-class income: $103,003

Jersey City, New Jersey

Median household income: $91,151

$91,151 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $60,767

$60,767 High end of lower-middle-class income: $101,279

Boston

Median household income: $89,212

$89,212 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $59,475

$59,475 High end of lower-middle-class income: $99,124

Anaheim, California

Median household income: $88,538

$88,538 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $59,025

$59,025 High end of lower-middle-class income: $98,376

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $87,544

$87,544 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $58,363

$58,363 High end of lower-middle-class income: $97,271

Austin, Texas

Median household income: $86,556

$86,556 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,704

$57,704 High end of lower-middle-class income: $96,173

Portland, Oregon

Median household income: $85,876

$85,876 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,251

$57,251 High end of lower-middle-class income: $95,418

Denver

Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $57,235

$57,235 High end of lower-middle-class income: $95,392

Henderson, Nevada

Median household income: $85,311

$85,311 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $56,874

$56,874 High end of lower-middle-class income: $94,790

Riverside, California

Median household income: $83,448

$83,448 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $55,632

$55,632 High end of lower-middle-class income: $92,720

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Median household income: $82,772

$82,772 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $55,181

$55,181 High end of lower-middle-class income: $91,969

Tacoma, Washington

Median household income: $78,085

$78,085 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,723

$52,723 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,872

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median household income: $79,026

$79,026 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,684

$52,684 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,807

Long Beach, California

Median household income: $78,995

$78,995 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,663

$52,663 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,772

Sacramento, California

Median household income: $78,954

$78,954 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,636

$52,636 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,727

Aurora, Colorado

Median household income: $78,685

$78,685 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,457

$52,457 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,428

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $78,631

$78,631 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $52,421

$52,421 High end of lower-middle-class income: $87,368

Atlanta

Median household income: $77,655

$77,655 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,770

$51,770 High end of lower-middle-class income: $86,283

Irving, Texas

Median household income: $76,686

$76,686 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,124

$51,124 High end of lower-middle-class income: $85,207

New York

Median household income: $76,607

$76,607 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $51,071

$51,071 High end of lower-middle-class income: $85,119

Boise City, Idaho

Median household income: $76,402

$76,402 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,935

$50,935 High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,891

Minneapolis

Median household income: $76,332

$76,332 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,888

$50,888 High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,813

Los Angeles

Median household income: $76,244

$76,244 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $50,829

$50,829 High end of lower-middle-class income: $84,716

Madison, Wisconsin

Median household income: $74,895

$74,895 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,930

$49,930 High end of lower-middle-class income: $83,217

Durham, North Carolina

Median household income: $74,710

$74,710 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,807

$49,807 High end of lower-middle-class income: $83,011

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $74,070

$74,070 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,380

$49,380 High end of lower-middle-class income: $82,300

Bakersfield, California

Median household income: $73,827

$73,827 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,218

$49,218 High end of lower-middle-class income: $82,030

Mesa, Arizona

Median household income: $73,766

$73,766 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $49,177

$49,177 High end of lower-middle-class income: $81,962

Reno, Nevada

Median household income: $73,073

$73,073 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,715

$48,715 High end of lower-middle-class income: $81,192

Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $72,726

$72,726 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,484

$48,484 High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,807

Salt Lake City

Median household income: $72,357

$72,357 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,238

$48,238 High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,397

Phoenix

Median household income: $72,092

$72,092 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $48,061

$48,061 High end of lower-middle-class income: $80,102

Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $71,736

$71,736 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,824

$47,824 High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,707

Chicago

Median household income: $71,673

$71,673 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,782

$47,782 High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,637

Stockton, California

Median household income: $71,612

$71,612 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,741

$47,741 High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,569

Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income: $71,328

$71,328 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $47,552

$47,552 High end of lower-middle-class income: $79,253

St. Petersburg, Florida

Median household income: $70,333

$70,333 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,889

$46,889 High end of lower-middle-class income: $78,148

Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income: $70,202

$70,202 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,801

$46,801 High end of lower-middle-class income: $78,002

St. Paul, Minnesota

Median household income: $69,919

$69,919 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,613

$46,613 High end of lower-middle-class income: $77,688

Spring Valley, Nevada

Median household income: $69,341

$69,341 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $46,227

$46,227 High end of lower-middle-class income: $77,046

Pictured: Las Vegas

Huntsville, Alabama

Median household income: $67,874

$67,874 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $45,249

$45,249 High end of lower-middle-class income: $75,416

Lincoln, Nebraska

Median household income: $67,846

$67,846 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $45,231

$45,231 High end of lower-middle-class income: $75,384

Tampa, Florida

Median household income: $66,802

$66,802 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,535

$44,535 High end of lower-middle-class income: $74,224

Las Vegas

Median household income: $66,356

$66,356 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,237

$44,237 High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,729

Orlando, Florida

Median household income: $66,292

$66,292 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,195

$44,195 High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,658

Lexington, Kentucky

Median household income: $66,087

$66,087 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $44,058

$44,058 High end of lower-middle-class income: $73,430

Kansas City, Missouri

Median household income: $65,256

$65,256 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $43,504

$43,504 High end of lower-middle-class income: $72,507

Corpus Christi, Texas

Median household income: $64,449

$64,449 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,966

$42,966 High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,610

Oklahoma City

Median household income: $64,251

$64,251 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,834

$42,834 High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,390

Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $64,138

$64,138 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,759

$42,759 High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,264

Dallas

Median household income: $63,985

$63,985 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,657

$42,657 High end of lower-middle-class income: $71,094

Spokane, Washington

Median household income: $63,316

$63,316 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,211

$42,211 High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,351

Louisville, Kentucky

Median household income: $63,114

$63,114 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,076

$42,076 High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,127

Fresno, California

Median household income: $63,001

$63,001 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $42,001

$42,001 High end of lower-middle-class income: $70,001

Columbus, Ohio

Median household income: $62,994

$62,994 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,996

$41,996 High end of lower-middle-class income: $69,993

Des Moines, Iowa

Median household income: $62,378

$62,378 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,585

$41,585 High end of lower-middle-class income: $69,309

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median household income: $61,503

$61,503 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $41,002

$41,002 High end of lower-middle-class income: $68,337

Norfolk, Virginia

Median household income: $60,998

$60,998 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,665

$40,665 High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,776

Wichita, Kansas

Median household income: $60,712

$60,712 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,475

$40,475 High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,458

Houston

Median household income: $60,440

$60,440 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,293

$40,293 High end of lower-middle-class income: $67,156

Pittsburgh

Median household income: $60,187

$60,187 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $40,125

$40,125 High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,874

Richmond, Virginia

Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,737

$39,737 High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,229

San Antonio

Median household income: $59,593

$59,593 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,729

$39,729 High end of lower-middle-class income: $66,214

Indianapolis

Median household income: $59,110

$59,110 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,407

$39,407 High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,678

Lubbock, Texas

Median household income: $58,734

$58,734 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,156

$39,156 High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,260

Little Rock, Arkansas

Median household income: $58,697

$58,697 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $39,131

$39,131 High end of lower-middle-class income: $65,219

Baltimore

Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,899

$38,899 High end of lower-middle-class income: $64,832

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median household income: $58,233

$58,233 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,822

$38,822 High end of lower-middle-class income: $64,703

Philadelphia

Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $38,358

$38,358 High end of lower-middle-class income: $63,930

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median household income: $56,648

$56,648 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $37,765

$37,765 High end of lower-middle-class income: $62,942

El Paso, Texas

Median household income: $55,710

$55,710 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $37,140

$37,140 High end of lower-middle-class income: $61,900

Greensboro, North Carolina

Median household income: $55,051

$55,051 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,701

$36,701 High end of lower-middle-class income: $61,168

Miami

Median household income: $54,858

$54,858 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,572

$36,572 High end of lower-middle-class income: $60,953

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median household income: $54,416

$54,416 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $36,277

$36,277 High end of lower-middle-class income: $60,462

St. Louis

Median household income: $52,941

$52,941 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $35,294

$35,294 High end of lower-middle-class income: $58,823

Tucson, Arizona

Median household income: $52,049

$52,049 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $34,699

$34,699 High end of lower-middle-class income: $57,832

New Orleans

Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $34,077

$34,077 High end of lower-middle-class income: $56,796

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Median household income: $50,155

$50,155 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $33,437

$33,437 High end of lower-middle-class income: $55,728

Milwaukee

Median household income: $49,733

$49,733 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $33,155

$33,155 High end of lower-middle-class income: $55,259

Cincinnati

Median household income: $49,191

$49,191 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $32,794

$32,794 High end of lower-middle-class income: $54,657

Memphis, Tennessee

Median household income: $48,090

$48,090 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $32,060

$32,060 High end of lower-middle-class income: $53,433

Newark, New Jersey

Median household income: $46,460

$46,460 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,973

$30,973 High end of lower-middle-class income: $51,622

Buffalo, New York

Median household income: $46,184

$46,184 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,789

$30,789 High end of lower-middle-class income: $51,316

Toldeo, Ohio

Median household income: $45,405

$45,405 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $30,270

$30,270 High end of lower-middle-class income: $50,450

Rochester, New York

Median household income: $44,156

$44,156 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $29,437

$29,437 High end of lower-middle-class income: $49,062

Detroit

Median household income: $37,761

$37,761 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $25,174

$25,174 High end of lower-middle-class income: $41,957

Cleveland

Median household income: $37,271

$37,271 Low end of lower-middle-class income: $24,847

$24,847 High end of lower-middle-class income: $41,412

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest cities in terms of total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates determined the lower-middle-class low and high limits for each city, under the assumption that middle-class income is two-thirds to double the income of a given area. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 25, 2024.

