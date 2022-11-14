What Is A JD Degree? Everything You Need To Know

A juris doctor (JD) degree is the most commonly awarded law degree in the United States. If you’re wondering how to become a lawyer, a JD degree is a great place to start, as this credential prepares you for the bar exam.

To become a lawyer, most candidates earn JDs and pass the bar exam. However, a handful of states offer alternative routes to becoming a lawyer without earning a JD degree. This article explores what it takes to earn a JD and potential law school concentrations.

How Long Does a JD Degree Take?

Earning your JD degree should take about three years if you study full time, or four to five years if you study part time. Some universities allow learners to earn their JD as part of a joint degree program. This route takes four to five years to complete for full-time students.

Qualifications to Enter a JD Program

Typical qualifications to enter a JD degree program include a bachelor’s degree and passing scores on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) or Graduate Record Examination (GRE). Other typical requirements include letters of recommendation and a law school personal statement. Some universities may set additional requirements, so check with yours to ensure you’ve submitted all requested materials.

JD Specialties

As a JD student, after you have completed your first year of law school, you may choose a specialization or concentration in a specific subject area. A specialization can help you build expertise in a particular area of law, which can in turn lead to a specialized law career.

Concentration offerings vary among universities. Pursuing a concentration may involve advanced writing projects, seminar courses, internships, externships or volunteer work. Below we list some common concentrations for JD students.

Public Service Law

This concentration may include coursework in civil rights, child advocacy, disability rights, criminal justice, employment equity, community economic development, social ventures and government service.

Dispute Resolution

This concentration may cover subject areas such as advocacy, negotiations, alternative dispute resolution, civil procedure, child advocacy and mediation.

Health Law

Coursework in this concentration may cover fundamentals of health law, medical malpractice, ethics, humanitarian law, privacy law, mental health and the law, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and disability law.

Global Business Law

This concentration may include coursework in comparative commercial law, transnational commercial law, international business transactions, payment systems, bankruptcy, mergers and acquisitions, taxation of corporations and shareholders, international trade law, global tax perspectives and international business compliance.

Intellectual Property Law

Coursework for this concentration may include patent law, trademark and trade secret law and copyright law. In addition, you may choose electives such as entertainment law, antitrust and intellectual property rights, litigation strategies for protecting intellectual property and patent prosecution.

Environmental Law

An environmental law concentration encompasses subjects such as pollution control, natural resources law, administrative law, land use planning, U.S. coastal and ocean law, wildlife law and public land law.

International and Comparative Law

In this concentration, you can expect to study international environmental law, international business transactions, international humanitarian law, comparative intellectual property law, international criminal law, comparative corporate governance, Islamic law and international civil litigation.

Law, Business and Entrepreneurship

This concentration may require selecting a sub-concentration. Offerings may include business and securities litigation, capital markets, financial services and products law, general corporate counsel, social entrepreneurship, regulatory compliance, small business law, and technology entrepreneurship law.

Criminal Law

This concentration may entail coursework in criminal procedure, evidence, computer criminal law practicum, forensic science, domestic violence law, white collar crime, child abuse and neglect, choosing a jury, direct and cross-examination, mental illness and the law and wrongful convictions.

Family Law

Coursework for this concentration may encompass domestic violence law, child welfare law, child abuse and neglect, matrimonial family practice, estate planning, federal income tax and gratuitous transfers.

Sports Law

This concentration may feature courses in sports law, drug testing in professional sports, professional contract negotiation and arbitration, NCAA regulations, gender equity in athletics, employment discrimination law, immigration law, advertising and the law and practicum in sports law.

Frequently Asked Questions About JD Degrees

What is a JD degree equivalent to?

Though lawyers who have earned JD degrees do not call themselves doctors, a JD is considered a professional doctoral degree. Attorneys who have passed the bar exam may choose to use the title “esquire,” which is abbreviated to “Esq.”, after their names.

What GPA do you need for law school?

Newly admitted students at some of the top-ranked law schools, such as Yale University and the University of Michigan, tend to have undergraduate GPAs ranging from 3.75 to 3.95. Less competitive law schools may accept applicants with GPAs starting around 3.4. You may be able to compensate for a lower GPA with a high LSAT score.

What is the difference between an LL.B. and a JD?

A bachelor of laws (LL.B.) degree is similar to a JD but takes a more practical teaching method. The LL.B. was once the standard first professional law degree in the U.S., but the JD has since taken that spot. In some countries, the LL.B. is still common.

What can you do with a JD degree?

JD graduates can choose from many career options. Most work in private practice at law firms or as solo practitioners. Others work in government offices, businesses, public interest roles, education or the military, or they may work as judicial clerks.

