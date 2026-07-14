What is Happening With Quantumscape Stock?

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall shares the latest on Quantumscape (NASDAQ: QS), including a big new collaboration, a change in the involvement of an important early investor, and what he thinks are the two most important partnerships it established over the past year.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 14 2026. The video was published on July 15 2026.

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Jason Hall has positions in QuantumScape and has the following options: long January 2027 $5 calls on QuantumScape, long January 2028 $5 calls on QuantumScape, short January 2027 $5 puts on QuantumScape, and short January 2028 $7 puts on QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.