What Is Going on With Block Stock Right Now?

Key Points

Block's latest strategic decision is fueling fears that people might have about an AI doom scenario.

Shareholders appear to be more bullish, as analysts expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to soar 50% in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Block ›

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Block (NYSE: XYZ) reported 24% year-over-year growth in gross profit. And it posted an adjusted operating margin of 20%. However, this wasn't why the fintech stock popped 24% following its earnings release on Feb. 26.

So, what exactly is going on with Block stock?

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The company's latest financial results were masked by a massive round of layoffs. CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Block would be letting go of more than 4,000 employees, going "from over 10,000 people to just under 6,000." The reason: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are being built that allow the business to operate in a more efficient manner.

Perhaps even more startling was Dorsey's forecast for the rest of the corporate world. "Within the next year, I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural change," he said on the Q4 2025 earnings call. Investors can't ignore this possibility.

I think it's worth entertaining the argument that the business might have overhired in previous years. And now, it's placing the blame on AI for the headcount reduction, as opposed to strategic mismanagement on the leadership team's part.

For shareholders, the immediate bullishness is probably supported by the belief that this drastic move will lift Block's profitability quickly. Analysts expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to soar 50% this year.

Should you buy stock in Block right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.