What to Expect from Sun Communities's Earnings

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52.

The market awaits Sun Communities's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.11% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sun Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.16 EPS Actual 1.86 1.19 1.34 2.57 Price Change % 5.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities were trading at $130.28 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sun Communities

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sun Communities.

The consensus rating for Sun Communities is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $148.57 implies a potential 14.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Equity Lifestyle Props, American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Equity Lifestyle Props, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, implying a potential 42.43% downside. For American Homes 4 Rent, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.11, indicating a potential 67.68% downside. Invitation Homes received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $38.17, implying a potential 70.7% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Equity Lifestyle Props, American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sun Communities Neutral 1.09% $395.90M 0.75% Equity Lifestyle Props Neutral -0.64% $174.24M 5.78% American Homes 4 Rent Neutral 5.54% $241.05M 1.05% Invitation Homes Neutral 6.90% $383.71M 0.95%

Key Takeaway:

Sun Communities is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 666 properties, which includes 350 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 137 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Financial Insights: Sun Communities

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

To track all earnings releases for Sun Communities visit their earnings calendar on our site.

